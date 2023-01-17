Shippensburg High's Cole Trn draws basketball passion, maturity from time around SU women's program

Cole Trn felt a range of emotions while watching his mom, Kristy, direct her Shippensburg University women’s basketball team during a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference semifinal in March 2017.

First came a rush of excitement and the widest of smiles while the Raiders built a 31-18 halftime lead on visiting IUP. Then a wave of anxiousness as the Crimson Hawks cut the SU advantage to two by the end of the third quarter. The feelings swirled when the Raiders forced overtime but then ultimately fell in a 67-58 decision.

“I can remember the game,” Cole said. “I can remember the exact moments that they happened in. It was just so (thrilling) to be there in that atmosphere and just being around basketball. It definitely helped me foster my love for the game.”

Now a freshman on the Shippensburg High School boys basketball team, Cole has grown up around the SU women’s program. Games and moments like the 2017 semifinal helped shaped the style and attitude he displays as the starting point guard for the Greyhounds.

“I can only assume that sort of developed his love,” Kristy said. “But he’s competitive like that in all the sports that he plays, and sometimes it’s hard for us to tone and dial that back for him. When he’s in a sport, he is all in a sport, and he will work his butt off to make sure his team or his play is up to the competitive standard that he expects.”

Cole began dribbling a basketball at a young age, and through youth programs, developed a stronger grasp of the sport. As an eighth-grader, Cole played with the Greyhounds’ freshman team. Off the high school floor, he broadened his skillset at Unleashed Potential in Carlisle and on the AAU circuit with Sideline Cancer.

“I’ve always wanted to be at this level, and I’ve always wanted to do good,” Cole said. “I’ve been preparing myself for a long time to do this. So, to come in and do what I’m doing, it just feels great.”

Cole is the lone freshman in the Greyhounds’ starting five. A year ago, Shippensburg authored an unprecedented run to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals and lost three of its five starters — including all-state honorees Anthony Smith and Jeremy Thomas — to graduation.

Running the point for the ‘Hounds this winter under new head coach Rick Lewis, Cole has helped paint a new team identity, one that focuses on the outside shot after losing the size advantages of the 6-foot-8 Smith’s departure. Cole spaces the floor and gives teammates open looks while creating similar opportunities for himself.

“When you watch him, it just doesn’t seem like a lot fazes him,” Kristy said. “Being a freshman running the point position … he just doesn’t seem to lose his composure a lot out on the floor. He handles the ball extremely well. He understands what they’re trying to run out on the floor, and I think he takes a lot of pride in being a good passer just as much as he would be in a scorer.”

Lewis, who has steered Shippensburg to an 8-5 record heading into Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial game against Gettysburg, sees that same fearlessness in his freshman.

“Sometimes when shots aren’t falling, kids get frustrated, and it’s easy to do,” Lewis said. “But Cole, he just keeps playing, and I think that’s his best attribute. He just keeps playing, and he truly has that confidence the next one is going to fall.”

Several factors helped sharpen Cole’s mental fortitude. He places his SU basketball roots toward the top of the list.

Kristy is in her 24th season coaching the Raiders and has compiled the most wins in program history with a 391-253 record. SU has forged 14 winning seasons, advanced to 15 PSAC tournaments and four NCAA tournaments, and captured conference championships in 2000 and 2001 under her eye.

Cole and his sister, Alyssa — a junior on the Greyhound girls team — have witnessed more than half of Kristy’s decorated career.

“It’s such a high level of basketball,” Cole said of the PSAC. “So, I get to learn a lot, and I get to take stuff from those games and from all those players and put it into my game. Using all that, it helps me develop and just play well at the level I’m playing.”

He credits Kristy’s advice through the years in helping shape his path.

“She usually tells me to be me on the floor and just have fun and always do what’s best for me,” Cole said. “She’s always helped me with everything in the game.”

Kristy said her players’ guidance and taking Cole under their wing also played a pivotal role. They’re irreplaceable role models.

“Having the college environment for him to be around, and our players and practices to come to, I’m sure has sort of helped develop the mental side of the game for him,” Kristy said. “He talks all the time, every time it’s career day at school that he too wants to become a coach. So, he does a lot of studying the game as well with film and plays and different things. I think that helps him, especially in the point guard position in understanding a lot of what’s going on on the floor and being strategic about it. But certainly it had to be an advantage to have the opportunity to watch not only our women play, but our men play as well.”

Entering the week, Shippensburg sat on the cusp of the District 3 5A playoff field. The ‘Hounds were ranked No. 15 in a classification that sends 14 schools to the postseason. Down the stretch, Cole knows he’ll face moments that could determine the Greyhounds’ playoff fate.

In those moments, he’ll channel the same love and passion he showed as a 9-year-old running through a gamut of emotions, watching his mom’s team battle for a PSAC championship berth.

Photos: Shippensburg boys basketball holds off Big Spring for 46-37 win