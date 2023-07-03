Shippensburg squeaked by the Bulldogs with a 46-37 victory
Christian Eby
After a stellar freshman season with Shippensburg boys basketball, rising sophomore Cole Trn is transferring to St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, Maryland.
“I believe this step will help challenge me towards reaching my future academic and athletic goals in playing at the college level,” Trn said in a statement on the RPN Factory website. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, teachers, and the Shippensburg community for all the love and support you have given me. My journey so far has been nothing but amazing, and I appreciate everyone who has been a part of it. I will take all that I have learned so far, and continue to progress throughout my high school career.”
Trn earned the starting point guard spot in his debut season where he helped guide Shippensburg to a 13-8 record and a District 3 Class 5A postseason appearance. Trn averaged 12.9 points and 3.5 assists per game last winter while shooting 87% from the free-throw line and converting 34 3-pointers. He also received Mid-Penn Colonial All-Division and All-Sentinel Second Team selections.
St. Maria Goretti is part of the Baltimore Catholic League.
Photos: Shippensburg boys basketball holds off Big Spring for 46-37 win
Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, center, is surrounded by a host of Shippensburg players during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Shippensburg Cole Trn, left, looks for an open lane during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Shippensburg's Jackson Stought, left, throws the ball back in bounds in front of Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Shippensburg's Cole Trn, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring at Big Spring High School.
Shippensburg's Jesse Kelso, right, attempts a shot in front of Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, left, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Jake Knouse shoots a free throw during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, left, has his shot blocked by Shippensburg's Drew Chamberlain during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn shoots a free throw during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Jake Knouse, center, has his shot blocked by Shippensburg's Mason Fogelsonger, left, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Alan Walker, back, passes the ball away from in front of Shippensburg's Reid Getic during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Shippensburg's Drew Chamberlain, left, and Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, right, battle for a rebound during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, left, shoots for two points in front of Shippensburg's Jackson Stought during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, center, pulls down a rebound during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, front, attempts a shot in front of Shippensburg's Drew Chamberlain, left, and Graison Michajluk, right, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
