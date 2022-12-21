Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Shippensburg boys, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg girls go deep into basketball playoffs

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.
"I kind of cried a little bit just because it's overwhelming."
The trophy cases at Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg felt a little more crowded after 2021-22 high school basketball season and postseason, as the Greyhound boys and Colt and Wildcat girls ran deeper into the postseason than any team in their programs' respective histories.
After winning
a Mid-Penn crown and playing for a District 3 title and settling for silver for the second time in program history, Shippensburg — led by a core group of five seniors — reached uncharted territory, advancing to the state's Class 5A quarterfinal round, where it lost to Chester.
The Mechanicsburg girls had not played in a state semifinal. They had knocked on the door in 2020 before COVID forced the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament. But a second-place finish in the District 3 tournament propelled the 2021-22 group on a state-playoff run that included wins over
Radnor, Abington Heights and West York before a loss to eventual champion Cardinal O'Hara.
While the Wildcats worked their way through the Class 5A bracket, Cedar Clfif continued its unprecedented run that included Colonial Division and
Mid-Penn titles and state tournament wins over Haverford, Archbishop Carroll and Pennsbury. The Colts, led by a core of juniors and freshman phenom Olivia Jones, saw their season's two losses come on a buzzer beater in the district semifinals against Central Dauphin and at the hands of eventual state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh in the PIAA semifinals. Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:
Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Pennsbury in PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, back, shoots a three point shot in front of Pennsbury's Nicole Pompili during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, center, pulls down a rebound in between Pennsbury's Ava Sciolla, left, and Nicole Pompili, right, during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Samantha Reilly, front, battles for control the ball with Pennsbury's Sofia Vitucci during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Samantha Reilly, left, gets fouled by Pennsbury's Ava Sciolla during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro rolls in for a lay up during the first quarter in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game against Pennsbury at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Bryn Cravener, back, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Pennsbury's Daniella MacDonald applies pressure during the first quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, front, shoots for two points in front of Pennsbury's Ava Sciolla during the second quarter of a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, shoots for two points in front of Pennsbury's Sofia Vitucci during the third quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Ryan Kaercher, center, pulls down a rebound in front of a host of Pennsbury's players during the second quarter of a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left, is fouled by Pennsbury's Nicole Pompili during the fourth quarter in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's bench cheers after they scored during the fourth quarter in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game against Pennsbury at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's fans cheers after they won their game PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game against Pennsbury at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, center, shoots for two points in front of a host of Pennsbury players during the second quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!