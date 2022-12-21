 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Shippensburg boys, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg girls go deep into basketball playoffs

  • 0
Mechanicsburg West York 12.jpg

Mechanicsburg's bench cheers after they scored during the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal game at Central Dauphin East Wednesday night.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"I kind of cried a little bit just because it's overwhelming."

The trophy cases at Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg felt a little more crowded after 2021-22 high school basketball season and postseason, as the Greyhound boys and Colt and Wildcat girls ran deeper into the postseason than any team in their programs' respective histories.

After winning a Mid-Penn crown and playing for a District 3 title  and settling for silver for the second time in program history, Shippensburg — led by a core group of five seniors — reached uncharted territory, advancing to the state's Class 5A quarterfinal round, where it lost to Chester.

People are also reading…

The Mechanicsburg girls had not played in a state semifinal. They had knocked on the door in 2020 before COVID forced the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament. But a second-place finish in the District 3 tournament propelled the 2021-22 group on a state-playoff run that included wins over Radnor, Abington Heights and West York before a loss to eventual champion Cardinal O'Hara.

Sentinel Sports Cover March 17, 2022

While the Wildcats worked their way through the Class 5A bracket, Cedar Clfif continued its unprecedented run that included Colonial Division and Mid-Penn titles and state tournament wins over Haverford, Archbishop Carroll and Pennsbury. The Colts, led by a core of juniors and freshman phenom Olivia Jones, saw their season's two losses come on a buzzer beater in the district semifinals against Central Dauphin and at the hands of eventual state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh in the PIAA semifinals.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Upper Allen baseball team wins Cal Ripken World Series title

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter muscles his way to two points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News