Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Shippensburg boys, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg girls go deep into basketball playoffs

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

"I kind of cried a little bit just because it's overwhelming."

The trophy cases at Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg felt a little more crowded after 2021-22 high school basketball season and postseason, as the Greyhound boys and Colt and Wildcat girls ran deeper into the postseason than any team in their programs' respective histories.

After winning a Mid-Penn crown and playing for a District 3 title and settling for silver for the second time in program history, Shippensburg — led by a core group of five seniors — reached uncharted territory, advancing to the state's Class 5A quarterfinal round, where it lost to Chester.

The Mechanicsburg girls had not played in a state semifinal. They had knocked on the door in 2020 before COVID forced the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament. But a second-place finish in the District 3 tournament propelled the 2021-22 group on a state-playoff run that included wins over Radnor, Abington Heights and West York before a loss to eventual champion Cardinal O'Hara.

While the Wildcats worked their way through the Class 5A bracket, Cedar Clfif continued its unprecedented run that included Colonial Division and Mid-Penn titles and state tournament wins over Haverford, Archbishop Carroll and Pennsbury. The Colts, led by a core of juniors and freshman phenom Olivia Jones, saw their season's two losses come on a buzzer beater in the district semifinals against Central Dauphin and at the hands of eventual state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh in the PIAA semifinals.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Pennsbury in PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals