Second chances: Bonded by heartbreak and struggle, siblings Zion and Jahrae Patterson find new home together at Central Penn College

An eagerness burns inside Zion Patterson, a yearning to flourish that takes direct aim at a deck that was decidedly stacked against him at an early age.
Now 21 years old, and after negotiating numerous hurdles — some constructed by self, others by the volatility of life — the Carlisle native finally sees himself on a path to success.
This path was forged not alone but with the support and insistence of many around him.
That list of supporters features an older sister, Jahrae Patterson, who served various roles — including, as she said, “father figure” — after the tragic death of their own dad in 2003.
A fortunate blend of passionate, loyal and occasionally frustrated coaches also influenced the talented athlete, whose gifts have always been obvious but have sometimes been offset by injury and immaturity.
And there are some peers, highlighted by one of his best friends — a longtime teammate and intermittent nemesis named Deshawn Millington — who’ve stuck by Zion to help guide him out of the doldrums and into a world where he can envision a productive place for himself.
Mostly, though, Zion Patterson knows you can never go backward. Your past cannot be changed, but a better future can be crafted.
And that’s exactly what he’s set out to do.
The tragedy of Chip
Zion Patterson was just 4 years old, and Jahrae 10, when their dad died. So it’s unsurprising Zion carries just one vivid memory of the man.
One evening, Hilton “Chip” Patterson Jr. took Jahrae and Zion to a local Blockbuster video store to rent a movie.
Unbeknownst to Zion, a scheming Jahrae grabbed a handful of candy from the store and deposited it in her brother’s pocket.
As the trio checked out, an irritated store clerk ripped the candy out of Zion’s pocket and showed the bounty to Chip.
Dad shot a look to his flabbergasted son while sister stifled a giggle and beamed at her successful prank. Chip paid for the candy and ate all of it in front of Zion, initially unaware Jahrae was the true culprit.
Ultimately, both kids collected punishment when they got home, Zion first and Jahrae next after she came clean.
“I’m glad that’s the memory,” Zion said. “It makes me laugh.”
Not long after this episode — on July 28, 2003 — the elder Patterson was dead from a knife wound to the leg at his mother’s home in Carlisle. The manner of death was ruled “accidental” by the Cumberland County coroner.
Others in the family, though — including Zion and Jahrae — believe Chip’s death wasn’t accidental, that it was the result of some type of altercation. The circumstances and feelings about them unsurprisingly remain points of contention among those in Chip’s orbit. Jahrae said the lack of closure about her dad’s final moments is crushing.
Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his final day, Chip Patterson was dead at the age of 32. And his children were without a father.
Zion heard his dad had been a great athlete and talented rapper, but that Chip “took the street route” and “got caught up in the mix,” Zion said.
“So I had to mature at a very young age,” he said. “It was really just me, my sister and my mom, so I had to be the man of the house.”
Zion sometimes acts just like his dad, said Jahrae, whose memories of Chip are much more defined. Despite some missteps in life, Chip was always present, always around his kids, she added.
He coached Jahrae in basketball and track. He took his kids to Carlisle Sports Emporium and to Hersheypark. He was around so often, in fact, that Jahrae didn’t even realize Chip and their mother, Jodi Rideout-Moyer, had broken up.
“I remember everything,” Jahrae said of news of Chip’s death. “I remember the phone call, the cries, the sounds of my mom. I don’t think I understood it, because the next day I went out to play, knocking on my friend’s door, and them looking at me like I’m crazy.”
The reality — the pure depth of the pain — struck later, she said, after she got to middle school and then high school, when other kids were often with their dads.
“And he wasn’t there,” Jahrae said. “It was like, ‘Oh shit, this is real life.’”
Bursting onto the scene
With her little bro serving as ball boy, Jahrae Patterson (Class of 2011) enjoyed a successful career as an all-star power forward for Jay Bavlish’s District 3 playoff contender Carlisle Thundering Herd.
Similarly, and from a very early age, Zion Patterson seemed destined for success at Carlisle.
With no father around, he’d spend hours playing basketball by himself at the YMCA, from where he would sprint home late at night because he was afraid of the dark.
“Basketball is the only thing that really took my mind off everything,” he said.
Elementary school introduced a budding rivalry, with young Zion excelling at Mooreland while town newcomer Deshawn Millington was lighting it up at Hamilton. Gyms started to fill up quickly as the local hoops junkies learned of these blossoming talents.
“Like anybody in Carlisle who has some ability at that age, they were big names,” said Andre Anderson, a former Thundering Herd standout who took over as varsity boys head coach in 2011. “Everybody knew about them and was waiting to see what would happen when they got older.”
The two quickly became friends and battled for hours at Memorial Park, often leaving with bloodied lips and a temporary refusal to talk to one another.
“Just a different type of guy, like an animal,” Millington said of Zion. “Always hungry to play, no matter what day it is.”
They bonded over their different but mutually difficult backgrounds, deciding early to always support each other.
“I definitely treat him like a real brother, which he is to me,” Millington said.
Deshawn Millington’s story is currently in the middle of its best chapter.
By the time they got to high school, the buzz was deafening. Though both played football, it was the hardwood at Gene Evans Gymnasium that served as their launching pad.
Anderson said he felt like a kid on Christmas morning when those boys joined his program, but it didn’t take long for the head coach to realize both lacked structure and required significant guidance, particularly from male role models.
“I feel like we were just freelancing,” Millington admitted. “Because when you’re athletes, you feel like you can do certain stuff and skip certain things. Honestly, if we could go back, me and [Zion] both would have taken school more seriously than we did. Being the star of Carlisle, that affects what you do, skipping class, wanting to be the cool guy.
“We wanted to be the cool guy too much when, in reality, we could have focused on what we could have done long term. It could have been way easier than it was.”
Scattered about the brilliance on the basketball court, Millington and Patterson were benched for various grievances. Zion, in fact, was booted off the team near the end of his freshman season.
He returned to enjoy his best campaign as a sophomore. Anderson remembered Patterson as the first guy in the gym and the last to leave, a young man who would always look his coach in the eyes during huddles and timeouts.
His Swiss Army knife game — Patterson excelled as a standout defender, passer, ball-handler, rebounder, occasional scorer — empowered players such as Millington, Jordan Purcell and Deonte Ramsey as the Herd rumbled toward a return to glory not seen since the program won four straight PIAA titles in the late 1980s.
The excitement entering the 2015-16 season was palpable … until Patterson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a December battle against Harrisburg.
Just like that, his season was over, though Millington still led the Herd into the PIAA quarterfinals. However, without basketball to keep him focused, Patterson slipped into another funk.
Early in the 2016-17 school year, Patterson was expelled from Carlisle because of attendance issues. He was struggling at home. His life was spiraling out of control.
Zion Patterson needed a change.
The love of a sister
Meanwhile, Jahrae Patterson’s life hadn’t unfolded as hoped.
Though she earned a scholarship to play basketball at Bloomsburg University following her 2011 graduation, she never played a minute for the Huskies.
That August — just a few months before what would have been her freshman year in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference — Jahrae found out she was pregnant.
She dropped out, moved back in with her mom and Zion, and started working various jobs before welcoming daughter Kassidy Patterson in May 2012.
Jahrae eventually began taking classes at Harrisburg Area Community College, and she found full-time employment. She moved with her daughter to Harrisburg.
And that’s where she was when Zion was expelled from Carlisle.
Not that she was hunting additional responsibility, but blood is blood. The family arranged to have Jahrae assume legal custody of Zion. Younger brother moved in with her and transferred that fall to Harrisburg High School.
“That move saved me,” Zion said. “The people inside [the] John Harris [campus] are bigger than their critics. The teachers really care, not just about student-athletes but about African American students in general. That city saved my life.”
Playing for Cougars head coaches Calvin Everett (football) and Kirk Smallwood (basketball) provided Zion additional male role models. And he continued to need every bit of it, because there were still mornings he struggled to wake up and get ready for school.
Jahrae, though, wasn’t going to let her little brother fail, stressing to him that most people don’t get second and third chances.
“I was great at basketball. Made Big 15. Got a scholarship to a good school. And then I had a kid,” she said. “If that’s not embarrassing, I don’t know what is. But that’s OK because I was going to make something good out of it. And I told him, ‘You can do it the hard way, or you can take what I know and change your story.’ I always tell him, ‘Don’t be a statistic. Please do not be a statistic, bro.’”
On the hardwood, the regular-season battles of Patterson and Harrisburg against Millington and the Thundering Herd were emotionally intense — Millington remembered the Carlisle student section booing Zion, though he insisted it was out of love — and both programs enjoyed postseason success.
Zion helped the Cougars knock off eventual state champ Reading in the district playoffs en route to a District 3 Class 6A title, while Millington and Carlisle marched all the way to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.
Zion also earned his diploma from Harrisburg, though he needed extra work in the summer to do so.
But Millington was beginning his unconventional college path — he spent one year at a junior college in Florida, the next at a junior college in California, and this year landed at NCAA Division II Tuskegee University in Alabama, where he’s averaging 11.8 points per game for the Golden Tigers (7-5).
And other high school teammates from Carlisle and Harrisburg were making their own college moves. Zion, unfortunately, remained without a plan back in Carlisle.
Biding his time
Frustrated and feeling at times as if his athletic talent and intelligence were going to waste, Zion Patterson aimed to avoid the pitfalls that far too often swallow those in similar situations.
While continuing to work out and train, he also found employment and even started to help coach youth football and basketball.
The aspirations to play college basketball remained, an undeniable pull to put his mental and physical skills to the test.
“Temptation was everywhere around me,” said Patterson, who wasn’t devoid of post-school trouble but at least managed to minimize it.
“You could take the bait if you wanted, but I was good on that. I got to do it for my pop, do it for my mom. Basketball isn’t just a game to me; it’s deeper than that. I have a passion for basketball that’s never going to go away.”
Coaches he got to know through high school and travel-ball circuits stayed in touch, sometimes trying to connect Patterson to various colleges.
Some PSAC schools admired Patterson for his ability as a defensive back in football, and schools such as Thaddeus Stevens in Lancaster and Lincoln University in Philadelphia showed interest in basketball.
But the timing wasn’t right, and the fits weren’t perfect.
At the same time, Jahrae Patterson was forging her own comeback.
As a full-time employee and two-time mom — she welcomed son Kash two years ago with boyfriend Keith — Jahrae also continually sought better educational opportunities.
That included enrolling at Central Penn College in Summerdale to take a six-week phlebotomy class.
But before classes even started that fall of 2018, Kasey Hicks, then the women’s basketball head coach and now the athletic director, heard about the former Mid-Penn Conference standout arriving on campus. Hicks connected with Jahrae and convinced her to resurrect her own playing career.
Next thing she knew, Jahrae’s class schedule increased, and she was suited up as a 25-year-old freshman forward with the Knights.
Jahrae Patterson was now a full-time mom, full-time employee, full-time student and full-time college athlete.
Officially knighted
Zion Patterson certainly paid attention as his beloved sister kept making moves of self improvement.
Turns out, there were more connections at Central Penn, too.
Assistant men’s basketball coach Tramayne Hawthorne used to coach Zion on the AAU circuit. And, like Patterson, the Knights’ head coach, David Archer, was a Harrisburg High graduate who remembered Zion from the Cougars’ District 3 championship season in 2017.
Patterson was seeking a home. With family, familiarity and geographic proximity, Central Penn seemed like that elusive perfect fit. He committed this summer.
“I talked with Zion and let him know, basketball-wise, he’s good enough,” Archer said. “But I wanted to see him do things off the court character-wise. A lot of times, kids go to school to play basketball or football, but they forget about the other side, the academics. But he proved to us he was interested in changing his life, where people could look at him as an example in a positive light.”
In basketball, Central Penn plays as a United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II program. The Knights’ schedule famously includes games against NCAA Division I programs. This season, for example, they’ve battled Morgan State, Campbell and Radford.
The current roster features a handful of District 3 alumni, including junior guard Marqel Wansley out of Columbia, Lancaster County, who’s averaging a team-high 17 points per game.
Patterson redshirted the fall portion of the season so he could get acclimated to college life and focus on academics, to reverse the trends that followed him throughout high school.
“The cavalry is coming,” Patterson said of himself and some fellow redshirt teammates who are joining the active roster now that the fall semester is past. “We’ve got some great reinforcements. Arch says he wants a title or two. If he gives me the keys, I’m gonna do everything in my power to bring a title to Central Penn.”
To hear his 21-year-old freshman talk like this brings a smile to Archer, a man who’s been hardened by life but softened by the purity of young men from difficult situations who, under his tutelage, discover their own pathways to success.
“For a lot of inner-city kids, I don’t think they think about the end game,” Archer said. “Zion is one of the best leaders I’ve seen. He reminds me of me. When you go through stuff at a young age, you’re either going to fail or grow.
“I can see him having a profound impact on others. I just don’t want him to end up like me where you’re helping others so much, you forget to take care of yourself.”
All opportunities like this are extremely personal for Archer, who said he’ll never get over the September 2014 murder of NaGus Griggs several months after coaching him and the now-defunct New Hope Academy in York to a District 3 championship.
“I’m not standing over a coffin again,” Archer said. “I’m hard on myself because I feel one got away. So when I see kids like Zion or others like him in our program, I know they need real love and tough love. They need actual hugs. I’ll give them everything I got because I know tomorrow’s not promised.”
Path of perseverance
Archer said Patterson will be a passer, facilitator, a jackrabbit on defense, the type of guy who brings passion and energy every day. Just like he did in high school.
“I only want guys who want to be coached,” said Archer, the Knights’ head coach since 2016. “He comes to practice every day like Central Penn is Kentucky.”
Though basketball remains a driving force and a first love, Patterson also recognizes it as a vehicle to success in life.
He’s a criminal justice major with an eye toward working in juvenile corrections, motivated in part by news of a previously successful detention center, Glen Mills in Delaware County, shutting down and, in his view, abandoning children who remind him of himself.
“I want to bring about change,” Patterson said. “They gave up on the kids [at Glen Mills]. If anybody gave up on me, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”
And Zion and Jahrae, for this one season, both get to wear the Central Penn uniform.
Media day this fall provided them a chance to don the Knights’ colors together, to share in a moment they both know would have made their dad proud.
Zion’s first game with the men’s team (7-4) was Sunday at Radford University in Virginia, a 90-45 loss in which he played 11 minutes, got a steal and attempted a 3-pointer. Jahrae is averaging 5.8 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds for the women’s team (5-1).
The duo has already circled Saturday's home women’s/men’s doubleheader (2 and 4 p.m.) against Penn State Lehigh Valley at East Pennsboro High School as a major moment. It will be the first time they play back to back in the same uniform.
Their paths might be far from conventional, but they’re persisting. Jahrae is slated to earn an associate degree in communications this spring, so this will be her final season on the basketball team. But she will continue to keep close watch over her little brother.
“Black men who don’t have a father in their lives tend to do things they shouldn’t do,” Jahrae said. “I tend to be around more than Zion might like, but I’m not going anywhere.
“I didn’t want to see a sad story. He didn’t have the father figure there to be on him, so I feel like I inherited that. And I feel like that’s what my dad would have wanted anyway.”