Roaming the paint: Brothers Tyler and Justin Houser aim to create mismatches, guide Cedar Cliff basketball to postseason hardware

From 1988 to 1991, listed at 6-foot-6, Chris Houser roamed the paint of the Cedar Cliff High School gymnasium.

Flash forward 30 years, and its Chris’ sons, Tyler and Justin, who block shots and back down in the post on the same court.

Tyler and Justin credit their dad for laying the framework for their basketball careers. Through the lessons learned from their dad and the naturally gifted talent they showcase on the hardwood, Tyler and Justin have one thing on their minds entering the 2021-22 season — winning.

“Their dad has worked with them their whole lives coming up through,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said, “and he was a 1,000 point scorer here and was a really good player and coaches at the junior high level for us. So, they've been coached the right way. ... They know how to see the game, they know how to play the game old school, but they also can play the game with what the defense gives them.”

Basketball has long been a staple for Tyler and Justin. For much of their lives, they’ve played one-on-one pickup games and practiced together. But until last season, Tyler as a junior and Justin as a freshman, they hadn’t shared the same court in a competitive setting.

They didn’t see many minutes on the floor together last winter, with Justin playing on the junior varsity team most of the season. However, this season, expect the towering bigs — Justin is 6-foot-10 and Tyler 6-foot-9 — to be waiting down in the paint on numerous occasions.

Together, they hope to rocket Cedar Cliff basketball to elite heights.

“I feel like we both bring very different aspects of our games to the table,” Tyler said. “I feel like things that he doesn't do well, I do well. Things I don't do well, he does well, and I think we kind of complement each other like that.”

The Colts have boasted one of the more consistent programs in the Midstate in recent years, advancing to the District 3 playoffs the last two seasons, and three of the last four years. Tyler’s been an integral piece in that success, specifically last season when he averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game (all team-highs). A 19-point outing in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last year steered the Colts to an upset victory over Cumberland Valley.

Now with Justin set to chart a rise in minutes this season, it presents the opposition with double the mismatches to hatch a game plan against.

Competing side-by-side a touch over the last year has helped the brother duo fine-tune one another’s games in different capacities.

“We make each other a lot better every single practice,” Justin said.

Their competitive nature is also a driving force in their play on the court, they said. Tyler said Justin’s shot blocking capabilities are helping prepare him for some of the perennially tough defenders the Colts will face this season in the Mid-Penn Conference. Justin said Tyler has taught him everything he knows when in the post in addition to helping calibrate his jump and hook shots.

From Savercool’s perspective, Tyler has played the big-brother role on the mental side of the game as well. Tyler is one of three team captains for Cedar Cliff this year alongside fellow seniors Charlie Werner and Trenten Smith.

“Tyler is an IQ kid. He knows the game well, he sees the game, he reads the game,” Savercool said. “His eye for the game of basketball is very much aligned with a coach. That's how he sees the game. You can sit down and watch film with him, and he'll look at the game. Not to watch it for entertainment purposes, but will actually break it down.

“Justin is still trying to turn on that light bulb, so to speak, in terms of the IQ side of the game,” Savercool said, “but he's natural. He has a lot of instinctual natural tendencies and skills and athletic ability that is further along at this point, as a sophomore, than what even Tyler was as a sophomore.”

The winning mentality both brothers share will play a key role out of the gate this winter. The Colts open their season at home against Mid-Penn Keystone foe Mechanicsburg Tuesday, the first contest in a 22-game schedule. They’ll face non-conference competition along the way with games against Central York, Dover and Williamsport, and they are slated to compete in the Lancaster-Lebanon League vs. Mid-Penn Showdown Jan. 22.

Tyler and Justin like Cedar Cliff’s chances this year to make a deep postseason run. They aim to employ their prior postseason experience but are hungry to make a charge beyond the district quarterfinal round.

They have district and state championship thoughts tattooed on their minds. A berth to the state tournament would be the first for the Colts since the 2015 season, the seventh all time.

“My individual goal is to win,” Tyler said. “I don't have any individual goals. I obviously want to be first team, but that's behind winning. I want to win the Mid-Penn championship, I want to win districts, and [I want] make a state run. That's my goal for this year. Those are my only goals.”

When the book closes on 2021-22 season, Tyler and Justin said they can look back at the memories they created together in a two-year stretch, hopefully having added to the banners hanging on the wall of the Cedar Cliff gym.

For Savercool, witnessing the evolution of Tyler and Justin playing together from courtside, along with the growth of their individual games, has been a blessing.

Chris laid the framework for Tyler and Justin’s basketball careers. And like his dad, Tyler continues to do the same for Justin.

“I just think it's the iron sharpens iron mentality,” Savercool said of watching Tyler and Justin. “Just seeing how Justin has grown in the game of basketball, in ways that will help him utilize his natural tendencies, I mean, none of us can coach 6-10 into a player. None of us can coach some of the things that he has — just god given, naturally blessed. But what we can foster and develop is a love for basketball and a work ethic.”

“And I think that is something looking back at those two, that is what Tyler has led his brother to,” Savercool said, “so when Tyler does leave here, and he goes to VMI (Virginia Military Institute) next year, that will now be Justin's experience to take and move forward and continue to evolve.”

