PIAA Boys Basketball: Tyler Houser scores 1,000th point in Cedar Cliff's Class 6A 1st round loss to Cheltenham

WYNCOTE — When the pressure begins to mount, some basketball coaches draw up a new game plan to respond to the circumstances at hand.

Not the Cheltenham boys basketball team.

Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half and facing a nine-point deficit at halftime against Cedar Cliff in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A state tournament Wednesday night at Cheltenham High School, the host Panthers stuck to the same script they followed all season long.

Pressure defense.

Forcing Cedar Cliff into 15 second-half turnovers, the Panthers chipped away at the deficit before eventually pulling away for a 52-44 win to advance to the second round of states scheduled for Saturday.

“That is their DNA,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said of the Panthers’ press, “that is what they do really well. They wear on you, and they certainly wore on us mentally. I think physically we were still pretty fine. But mentally, we really wore out a little bit in the fourth quarter and that’s what they do to you, and we knew that.

“To a degree, that’s a lot of 6A basketball,” he continued, “is to be able to weather those storms and punch back, and I thought tonight, we had moments to punch back and rebuild a lead, and we didn’t do a good job of that.”

After taking a 24-15 lead into the half, Cedar Cliff (21-7) watched that lead start to slip when Cheltenham (29-1) ratcheted up its defense. Offensively, the Panthers applied the pressure as well, outscoring the Colts 18-15 in the third quarter.

The momentum carried into the fourth quarter when the Panthers opened the floodgates with a 15-3 blitz. Cheltenham eventually grabbed its first lead of the game off Josiah Hutson’s 3-pointer that put the Panthers up 44-41 with 3:49 remaining.

They never relinquished the lead from that point forward.

“The first 14 minutes,” Savercool said, “was really good. We controlled the tempo, we were tough with the ball, we were capitalizing on some lack of discipline by them defensively. I think the last two minutes in the second quarter really kind of opened Pandora’s box, and I didn’t know if we had the ability to close that box in the second half. And certainly, at times, we nearly got there, but we just made too many mistakes that resulted in points for them and that’s really how they score all of their points.”

Cedar Cliff kept Hutson and crew at bay through the first 14 minutes as the Panthers managed just 11 points. In the second half, Hutson scored 11 of his 13 points and senior guard Justin Savage also bucketed 13 of his team-high 14 points.

Cedar Cliff received its largest contribution from 6-foot-9 big man Tyler Houser, who dropped in a game-best 16 points. Houser, off to Virginia Military Institute in the fall, scored his 1,000th career point in the opening 34 seconds of the game.

Other key scorers for the Colts Wednesday included eight points apiece from Ayden Frey and Mike Armanini. Armanini scored six of his eight points from beyond the arc, which came in the first and third quarters when the Panthers began to generate responses.

But in the end, the pressure defense was just too much to handle.

“I just said in the locker room, ‘tonight, it’s gonna be hard to sift through the emotion of the game and it being the last one,’” Savercool said of the message to his team. “But when you’re a program that gets to a point where you’re a playoff team, there’s only one team that finishes their year with the win. So, it’s really hard to sift through that emotion, but what these guys have brought every day on the court and in the weight room, their commitment level, it’s really unparalleled. It’s something that started about five- six years ago and these seniors that we have now, they really took it and ran with it. They’ve invested a lot and I think they really, they made the community proud.

“It was really cool to see this season.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

