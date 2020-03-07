PIAA Boys Basketball: Trinity tops Parkway Center City in Class 3A first round

The Bulldogs (14-7) finished just 1-for-16 from deep, with Nate Rosario (13 points) hitting the lone triple while usual leading scorer Paul Green (12 points) misfired on all of his attempts.

Leading just 24-17 with three minutes left in the half, the Shamrocks embarked on the first of two explosions to put this one away. Beckett scored eight straight points — including a pair of three-point plays — in an 11-0 spurt near the end of the half.

Then Westry and Zangari shared 11 points during a 12-0 run early in the third, with a Beckett-to-Zangari-to-Westry alley-oop jam capping the rally and sending the sweatpants-wearing Trinity student section into a sauna-type boil.

“Overall, it was a great first game,” Kostelac said. “We’ve had some trap games this first [round of states] after district play, and these teams have abilities, no doubt about it.”

Meanwhile, Patten raved about the result from rival Camp Hill, which stunned Philadelphia’s Bishop McDevitt earlier in the day. Trinity swept Camp Hill in the regular season, then needed a rally to beat the Lions in the District 3 championship game nearly two weeks ago. In theory, the division playmates could meet a fourth time in the PIAA semifinals, though each team would have to win twice more to set that up.