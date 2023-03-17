Trinity is the last standing local boys basketball team in the PIAA postseason.

The Shamrocks extended their state tournament stay with a Class 3A second-round win over Math, Civics & Sciences Charter Wednesday and will face Devon Prep Saturday in a quarterfinal scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School in Shillington.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, here’s a breakdown of the matchup.

District 3-No. 1 Trinity (24-3) vs. District 12-No. 3 Devon Prep (13-12)

When/where: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, 600 Governor Road, Shillington.

How they got here: Trinity’s second-round triumph against MCS came with a scare in the fourth quarter. The Elephants forged a furious comeback bid — outscoring Trinity 34-22 in the fourth — but the Shamrocks held on for a 91-84 victory. Trinity defeated Vaux Big Picture 72-45 in the opening round.

Devon Prep, bringing a sub .500 record into the state tournament, rattled off commanding wins across the first two rounds against Saucon Valley (77-50) and Mid Valley (82-52).

Up next: Saturday’s winner would meet either District 11 champion Executive Education or District 12 king West Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Notes: The Shamrocks are making their 18th quarterfinal appearance as a program and eye their 13th trip to the state semifinals. Trinity last qualified for the semifinals in 2019 when it made a run to the PIAA final.

Owen Schlager dropped 40 points in Wednesday’s win against the Elephants, including the Shamrocks' final points. His 40-point outing was highlighted by four 3-pointers, and he converted 10 of 15 attempts from the free-throw line. Mike Bednostin added a double-double to the mix (19 points, 11 rebounds) while Adelphe Cisse contributed 13 points.

According to cityofbasketballlove.com, Devon Prep is paced by 6-foot-4 senior wings Jacen Holloway and Luke Orchard. The Tide are the reigning 3A state champions and won the title following an 11-year absence from the tournament. IV Pettit, Devon’s leading scorer and an All-State 3A First Team selection last year, transferred to the Phelps School during the offseason.

Photos: Trinity boys basketball celebrates District 3 3A championship win over Delone Catholic