PIAA Boys Basketball: Trinity battles back, fall short against West Philadelphia in 4A second round

COATESVILLE — At every opportunity, the Trinity coaching staff implored each player on the team to rebound the basketball. Playing against a taller West Philadelphia squad, the task needed to be a group effort for the Shamrocks to succeed in their second-round PIAA Class 4A matchup Friday.

Down 47-46, Trinity senior Julian Gabbidon crashed the boards and appeared to come down with a clean defensive rebound fronting his man. But a referee’s whistle signaled otherwise.

The call would stand over the vociferous objections of the Trinity staff and even what video of the play may prove. It changed the game’s complexion as Gabbidon sat with four fouls and over 12 minutes left.

“That was a pivotal call in this basketball game,” Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said. “Our guys rallied and played their butts off, but to think that wasn’t a critical play would be foolish.”

With their leading scorer on the bench and their season in the balance, the Shamrocks turned to another senior. Point guard Bryan Skurcenski lit it up from outside and was perfect from the free-throw line on his way to 18 second-half points, including a 3-pointer to bring Trinity within one point with 2.4 seconds left.

But the Shamrocks could not force a turnover on the inbounds, and Deyishon Miller iced the game with two free throws as West Philadelphia outlasted Trinity 80-77, ending the Shamrocks season.

“This one definitely stings a lot,” Skurcenski said. “But I’m so proud of all of our guys and the season we’ve had.”

West Philadelphia (21-5) used a trapping press in the second quarter to create havoc, turnovers, and easy scoring chances, propelling the Speedboys to a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

An 11-2 Trinity run to start the second half evened the score shortly before Gabbidon was tagged with his fourth foul on the crucial call.

Miller, West Philadelphia’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the second half until the final minute when he converted two baskets and the clinching free throws. Nasir Washington topped the Speedboys with 27 points, while Miller finished with 18 and John Field chipped in ten, including a back-breaking three-pointer.

Skurcesnki led Trinity (19-7) with 24 points, including six from beyond the arc, while Trey Weiand and Owen Schlager added 15 apiece in the loss. Gabbidon tallied 14, including seven in the final four minutes after re-entering the game.

“Our kids just came out and battled like they have all year long,” Kostelac said. “You can’t ask for any more than that. Unfortunately, we got beat here tonight, but it wasn’t from lack of effort. We went after it the whole game, and I’m proud of how we played.

“It hurts like crazy right now, but once that sting goes away, we’re going to realize how well we did play and what a great year we had.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0