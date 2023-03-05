Following runs in the District 3 boys basketball playoffs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Trinity’s seasons continue Friday and Saturday with PIAA first-round games.

The Wildcats, competing in the Class 5A bracket, travel to Pittsburgh Friday to face North Hills. CV and Trinity will host first-round contests Saturday. The Eagles welcome Garnet Valley to the Dome for a 6A scrap while Vaux Big Picture visits the District 3 champion Shamrocks for a 3A tilt.

Here’s a quick look at each matchup.

Class 6A

District 1-No. 7 Garnet Valley (17-9) at District 3-No. 2 Cumberland Valley (21-4)

When/where: Saturday, 3 p.m., at Cumberland Valley High School

Notes: The Eagles fell to Reading, 55-54, in overtime in the District 3 championship. It was CV’s third district final appearance as a program, and it reached the title game with 59-38 and 46-35 victories over Wilson and Hempfield. … Garnet trounced North Penn 88-52 in the District 1 seventh-place game Friday. The Jaguars defeated Methacton in the first round of the district playoffs before falling to Spring-Ford and Central Bucks East by scores of 56-38 and 61-51.

Class 5A

District 3-No. 4 Mechanicsburg (18-8) at District 7-No. 3 North Hills (20-6)

When/where: Friday, 6 p.m., at North Hills Middle School, 55 Rochester Road, Pittsburgh (15229)

Notes: The Wildcats qualified for the PIAA tournament with 52-44 and 42-39 wins over Greencastle and Warwick in the first two rounds of the District 3 playoffs. Mechanicsburg lost to Manheim Central (70-52) and Hershey (51-46) to capture the fourth seed. … North Hills topped Gateway 67-51 in the District 7 third-place game Tuesday. The Indians slid by Fox Chapel 67-62 to open their playoff bow before dropping a 67-51 decision to Penn Hills.

Class 3A

District 12-No. 6 Vaux Big Picture (18-8) at District 3-No. 1 Trinity (22-3)

When/where: Saturday, 3 p.m., at Trinity High School

Notes: Trinity ran roughshod through the District 3 tournament, striking down Delone Catholic 71-42 in the championship after a 78-51 semifinal triumph against Oley Valley. … Vaux Big Picture outlasted String Theory 68-66 for sixth place in the District 12 tournament.

