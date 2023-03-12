The sites and times for Mechanicsburg and Trinity’s PIAA second-round boys basketball matchups are set.

The PIAA announced the sites and times Sunday afternoon.

Mechanicsburg will face District 3 champion Exeter in a Class 5A game Tuesday at Manheim Township High School at 7:30 p.m. Trinity, holding the top seed out of District 3, squares off with District 12 runner-up MCS in a 3A second-round matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Garden Spot High School.

Below is a quick look at each matchup.

Class 5A

District 3-No. 4 Mechanicsburg (19-8) vs. District 3-No. 1 Exeter (22-6)

When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster.

Notes: The Wildcats shocked District 7’s North Hills in Friday’s first round, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit to advance with a 56-52 victory. The Eagles drew District 7’s Fox Chapel and pulled out a 62-57 triumph.

Class 3A

District 12-No. 2 MCS (17-10) vs. District 3-No. 1 Trinity (23-3)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Garden Spot High School, 669 East Main Street, New Holland.

Notes: The Shamrocks cruised through the first round Saturday, and gave head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. his 800th career win, in a 72-45 trouncing of District 12’s Vaux Big Picture. MCS defeated District 11’s Palmerton in an 82-71 offensive showdown.

2023 PIAA boys basketball brackets - second round Here are the second-round matchups, sites and times for the 2023 PIAA boys basketball tournament scheduled to resume Tuesday and Wednesday.