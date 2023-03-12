The sites and times for Mechanicsburg and Trinity’s PIAA second-round boys basketball matchups are set.
The PIAA announced the sites and times Sunday afternoon.
Mechanicsburg will face District 3 champion Exeter in a Class 5A game Tuesday at Manheim Township High School at 7:30 p.m. Trinity, holding the top seed out of District 3, squares off with District 12 runner-up MCS in a 3A second-round matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Garden Spot High School.
Below is a quick look at each matchup.
Class 5A
District 3-No. 4 Mechanicsburg (19-8) vs. District 3-No. 1 Exeter (22-6)
When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster.
Notes: The Wildcats shocked District 7’s North Hills in Friday’s first round, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit to advance with a 56-52 victory. The Eagles drew District 7’s Fox Chapel and pulled out a 62-57 triumph.
Class 3A
District 12-No. 2 MCS (17-10) vs. District 3-No. 1 Trinity (23-3)
When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Garden Spot High School, 669 East Main Street, New Holland.
Notes: The Shamrocks cruised through the first round Saturday, and gave head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. his 800th career win, in a 72-45 trouncing of District 12’s Vaux Big Picture. MCS defeated District 11’s Palmerton in an 82-71 offensive showdown.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports