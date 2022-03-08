PIAA Boys Basketball: Shippensburg staves off Upper Moreland for Class 5A 1st-round win

SHIPPENSBURG — The Upper Moreland boys basketball team looked like a completely different squad in the second half Tuesday night.

The visiting Bears trailed host Shippensburg by 13 at halftime before forging a 26-16 run, slicing the Greyhound lead to three with 3:20 remaining in the game.

That’s when Trae Kater got an open 3-point look from the left-wing.

Without hesitating, Kater canned the 3-pointer with ease to build the Shippensburg lead back to six. The Greyhounds rode that late shred of momentum to escape with a 56-46 win in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A state tournament Tuesday at Shippensburg High School.

“I knew it was a big shot,” Kater said, “ and I knew I needed to hit it. And when I knocked it down, I knew it was game time.”

“That was huge,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said of Kater’s shot. “Yeah, that was really big … but he’s been clutch for us from districts. This team pretty much played all season without someone like that, so I think his teammates have more confidence in him as well right now.”

Kater’s 3-point dagger came at the right time. After sputtering offensively through the first half due to Shippensburg’s defense, Upper Moreland responded with more intensity in the third quarter.

Throughout the first half, the Greyhounds contained the Bears’ top two scorers in Matt Tiernan and Byron Hopkins. Starting in the third quarter, complemented by a suffocating zone defense on the other end, Upper Moreland sprang into action and applied the pressure.

The Bears narrowed the deficit to 38-30 after three quarters behind a combined 16 points from Tiernan and Hopkins, with Stefano Garofalo adding seven third-quarter points as well. The trio each broke the double-digit barrier by the end of the night, Hopkins with 13 points, Garofalo with 12 and Tiernan with 11.

“I thought we took away their two kids (Tiernan and Hopkins) that do most of the scoring for them,” Staver said, “and took away their penetration early in the game. It wasn’t until about halfway through the fourth quarter where they started to find some openings. So, I was pleased with our defense to start the game.

Jeremy Thomas carried Shippensburg in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points.

“I really liked our determination,” Thomas said of his team’s effort down the stretch. “We knew coming into this game that it’s the state playoffs, everyone deserves to be here. So, we knew that we were gonna make our runs, they were gonna make their runs, and they made their run, and we just ended up putting our head down and stayed the course. And we grinded it out, which is what put us ahead.”

Shippensburg sped out from the opening tip-off with shear confidence and an early 15-6 advantage. Big man Anthony Smith, standing 6-foot-6, marshaled the early charge by dropping six of his 12 points on the night. Jayden Statum played a key role, too, scoring seven of his 11 tallies.

The teamwork guided the Greyhounds to a 29-16 cushion at halftime before Upper Moreland turned in its 26-16 second-half blitz.

An unofficial nine first-half offensive rebounds also accented Shippensburg’s offensive success. The Greyhounds’ defense spoke for itself.

“We knew coming into this game defense was important,” Thomas said, “and that defense turns into offense. So, we knew we had to get stops on defense. And that turned into our transition offense, which is where we’re really good at. So, we knew we had to play whatever defense we were in. That was the key to this game.”

Shippensburg now gets District 2 champion Pittston — a 53-51 winner of Lower Dauphin Tuesday — Friday at a site and time to be determined. Shippensburg’s win Tuesday is the program’s third state-tournament victory.

The ‘Hounds will now angle to become the first team in program history to capture two state tournament wins in the same season.

And momentum is in their favor.

“Tonight, we had our ups and downs,” Kater said. “But we just got to stay together, play strong, play the whole game, and usually we can end up on top.”

