PIAA Boys Basketball: Shippensburg looks to make more history in 5A quarterfinals

The Shippensburg boys basketball team made history with its first PIAA quarterfinal round berth. It wants to make more by advancing to the Class 5A semifinal round.

But before they can accomplish that, the Greyhounds will have to sneak by District 1 champion West Chester Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Below is a look at the quarterfinal matchup.

CLASS 5A

3-2 Shippensburg (22-4) vs. 1-1 Chester (20-3)

When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster (17601)

Semifinal round opponent: 1-5 Marple Newtown or 12-1 Imhotep Charter

How they got here: The Greyhounds used an impressive second-half against District 2 champion Pittston to pull away with a 49-43 second-round win. Chester edged out District 12’s Archbishop Ryan 53-48.

Key players: Senior Jeremy Thomas continues to step up for his Shippensburg team in the state tournament, entering Tuesday’s contest with a pair of 20-point outings under his belt. University of Minnesota football commit Anthony Smith has also risen to the occasion, dropping 13 points and 12 points in the Greyhounds’ two state bouts.

Shippensburg will be challenged by a five-pronged scoring machine that is the Chester Clippers. Heading the collective scoring group is Kyree Womack, who scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter against Archbishop Ryan. Other valuable scoring options for the Clippers include Kevin Rucker Jr., Isaiah Freeman, Larenzo Jerkins and Qadir Lowrie, who each canned nine points or more in the second-round triumph.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

