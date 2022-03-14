 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PIAA Boys Basketball

PIAA Boys Basketball: Shippensburg looks to make more history in 5A quarterfinals

  • 0
Ship Pittston 9.jpg

Shippensburg's Jayden Statum, center, attempts a shot during the second quarter of their PIAA Class 5A second-round game against Pittston Area at Martz Hall in Pottsville.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The Shippensburg boys basketball team made history with its first PIAA quarterfinal round berth. It wants to make more by advancing to the Class 5A semifinal round.

PIAA Boys Basketball: Trinity battles back, fall short against West Philadelphia in 4A second round
PIAA Boys Basketball: Jeremy Thomas' 20 points lifts Shippensburg past Pittston, to 1st state quarterfinal berth

But before they can accomplish that, the Greyhounds will have to sneak by District 1 champion West Chester Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Below is a look at the quarterfinal matchup.

CLASS 5A

3-2 Shippensburg (22-4) vs. 1-1 Chester (20-3)

When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Manheim Township High School, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster (17601)

Semifinal round opponent: 1-5 Marple Newtown or 12-1 Imhotep Charter

PIAA Boys Basketball: Tyler Houser scores 1,000th point in Cedar Cliff's Class 6A 1st round loss to Cheltenham

How they got here: The Greyhounds used an impressive second-half against District 2 champion Pittston to pull away with a 49-43 second-round win. Chester edged out District 12’s Archbishop Ryan 53-48.

People are also reading…

Key players: Senior Jeremy Thomas continues to step up for his Shippensburg team in the state tournament, entering Tuesday’s contest with a pair of 20-point outings under his belt. University of Minnesota football commit Anthony Smith has also risen to the occasion, dropping 13 points and 12 points in the Greyhounds’ two state bouts.

PIAA Boys Basketball: Shippensburg staves off Upper Moreland for Class 5A 1st-round win

Shippensburg will be challenged by a five-pronged scoring machine that is the Chester Clippers. Heading the collective scoring group is Kyree Womack, who scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter against Archbishop Ryan. Other valuable scoring options for the Clippers include Kevin Rucker Jr., Isaiah Freeman, Larenzo Jerkins and Qadir Lowrie, who each canned nine points or more in the second-round triumph.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News