PIAA Boys Basketball: Shippensburg looks to make more history in 5A quarterfinals

Key players: Senior Jeremy Thomas continues to step up for his Shippensburg team in the state tournament, entering Tuesday’s contest with a pair of 20-point outings under his belt. University of Minnesota football commit Anthony Smith has also risen to the occasion, dropping 13 points and 12 points in the Greyhounds’ two state bouts.
Shippensburg will be challenged by a five-pronged scoring machine that is the Chester Clippers. Heading the collective scoring group is Kyree Womack, who scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter against Archbishop Ryan. Other valuable scoring options for the Clippers include Kevin Rucker Jr., Isaiah Freeman, Larenzo Jerkins and Qadir Lowrie, who each canned nine points or more in the second-round triumph.
When the final buzzer exhaled, Jeremy Thomas exhaled, knowing he and his Shippensburg team had secured a 49-43 win over Pittston in the second round of the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
In the Sentinel area, 24 athletes were named division all-stars. Three local players also received Player of the Year nods, including Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin, Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser and Trinity’s Julian Gabbidon.
“They worked real hard to get here, but we have to turn the page. We took it to the limit in the Mid-Penn Tournament, we took it to the limit here in districts and I'd love for these kids to have the opportunity to go as deep into the states as they can.” ~ Ship HC Ray Staver.