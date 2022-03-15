PIAA Boys Basketball: Shippensburg fights to the end in 5A quarterfinal loss to Chester

LANCASTER — The Shippensburg boys basketball team refused to go away.

It was evident, as Jeremy Thomas cut into the lane and fended off a Chester defender to bucket a layup and tighten the Clippers’ lead to one with just under a minute remaining. Chester had forged a 22-12 run in the third quarter to garner the advantage over the ‘Hounds, but Shippensburg came roaring back with a 12-4 spree in the fourth and put the Clippers up against the wall.

It just wasn’t quite enough.

With the 22-12 third-quarter blitz and a team-high 26 points from Kevin Rucker, District 1 champion Chester survived the Greyhounds’ late push and danced out of the upset with a 65-59 win in the PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinals at Manheim Township High School.

Shippensburg (22-5) had chipped away at the deficit in the fourth quarter after trailing as much as nine points at the opening of the final period.

“It was just a tremendous effort on our part,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said of his team. “Our kids did not quit, and we could have hung our heads at that point and probably would have lost by 14 because we would have had to foul. But we just made a great run to give ourselves a chance at the end.”

The run was fueled by a collective effort from Thomas, Jayden Statum, Spencer Edey, Graison Michajluk and Anthony Smith, who each recorded a point in the late stretch. But for most of the night, the 6-foot-8 Smith was Shippensburg’s engine, matching Rucker with 26 points of his own, 17 coming in the first half.

Smith registered 20 of 26 tallies in the paint, the other six coming from the free-throw line. He was a menace on the boards as well, snaring an unofficial 23 rebounds, many coming on the offensive glass.

The University of Minnesota football commit’s presence proved to be a nagging headache for the Clippers in the first half. Smith helped pilot the Greyhounds to a 21-11 first-quarter lead and eventually a 31-27 halftime edge.

“This was his best game on the biggest stage that he’s played on this year,” Staver said of Smith. “He certainly came to play tonight, and we did a nice job of getting him the ball. He did a great job of finishing.”

The Greyhounds sprinted out from opening tip-off with a 12-3 blitz.

“You can’t take away anything from how important that was, jumping out to the big lead,” Staver said. “The message was sent that we came to play, and they were gonna have their hands full.”

Then came the Clippers’ press defense.

The press was prevalent in the first half, but Chester amplified the kinks of it across the final two quarters and forced the ‘Hounds to panic and cough up the rock on multiple occasions. The wave of turnovers allowed the Clippers’ to accelerate their transition game, which ultimately opened the door to the third-quarter spree.

Chester carried the momentum into the opening ticks of the fourth before Shippensburg began to generate its response. The bulk of turnovers just proved too much to overcome.

Along with Rucker’s team-leading 26 points, Kyree Womack and Larenzo Jenkins each eclipsed double digits as well for Chester, posting 14 and 10 points, respectively. For Shippensburg, Thomas and Statum also broke the double-figure barrier with Smith, dropping 11 and 10 points.

The 2021-22 Greyhounds end their season as the most successful team in program history, having been the first group to reach the state quarterfinals.

Staver said he, and his coaching staff, couldn’t be any prouder of their assembly.

“Not only do these kids play basketball well, but they’re a great bunch of kids,” Staver said, fighting back some tears. “I thank God every night for how we’ve been blessed to be able to coach this group, and they’re just a super group of kids. And I'm gonna miss the five seniors. Next year, we're going to be a completely different looking team. It seems like they've (the seniors) been here for a long time, and they have.

“All five of those kids are special.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.