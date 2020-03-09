PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Trinity vs. Riverside, Class 3A second round

3-1 Trinity (22-3) vs. 2-2 Riverside (17-9)

Scouting report: The Shamrocks opened with a bang, albeit expected, routing Parkway Center City in Saturday's opener 82-43. On paper, they shouldn't have much difficulty in this round. The Vikings are not a perennial state tournament team, making just their seventh appearance since the turn of the century. They are led by junior 1,000-point scorer Mike Rickert (17.6 ppg), a wing with plenty of confidence from range (74 3's). But he was held to just eight points in the District 2 championship by Holy Redeemer. Riverside rebounded with a 70-57 first-round win. There's also Brandon Reed (16.0 ppg). Trinity's own 1,000-point scorer, Chance Westry, is not the same 3-point shooter (although he has 28 so far), but he's more versatile with his playmaking, slashing and transition game. Westry poured in 34 in the first round, including a gym-rocking dunk in transition. The uber-talented sophomore is averaging 24.8 points now, tops in Cumberland County. And Marcus Beckett surpassed his season average (14.4) with 16 in Saturday's blowout.