PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Trinity vs. Riverside, Class 3A second round

Class 3A Second Round: Trinity vs. Riverside

Trinity’s Marcus Beckett, left, is the Shamrocks second leading scorer. He chipped in 16 during Saturday's blowout win in the PIAA first round.

 Sentinel file

3-1 Trinity (22-3) vs. 2-2 Riverside (17-9)

Class 3A Second Round: Wednesday, at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6

Next round: Saturday, vs. winner of 11-1 Panther Valley (14-11) vs. 12-2 High School of Future (16-11)

Scouting report: The Shamrocks opened with a bang, albeit expected, routing Parkway Center City in Saturday's opener 82-43. On paper, they shouldn't have much difficulty in this round. The Vikings are not a perennial state tournament team, making just their seventh appearance since the turn of the century. They are led by junior 1,000-point scorer Mike Rickert (17.6 ppg), a wing with plenty of confidence from range (74 3's). But he was held to just eight points in the District 2 championship by Holy Redeemer. Riverside rebounded with a 70-57 first-round win. There's also Brandon Reed (16.0 ppg). Trinity's own 1,000-point scorer, Chance Westry, is not the same 3-point shooter (although he has 28 so far), but he's more versatile with his playmaking, slashing and transition game. Westry poured in 34 in the first round, including a gym-rocking dunk in transition. The uber-talented sophomore is averaging 24.8 points now, tops in Cumberland County. And Marcus Beckett surpassed his season average (14.4) with 16 in Saturday's blowout. 

Factual: This is Riverside's first state appearance since 2012. Trinity and Riverside met once before at states when the Shamrocks won 54-31 in the 2005 Class 2A second round. ... Trinity reached 60 PIAA wins Saturday.

—Jake Adams

