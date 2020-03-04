PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Trinity vs. Parkway Center City, Class 3A first round

3-1 Trinity (21-3) vs. 12-6 Parkway Center City (14-6)

Scouting report: Stats are limited for the Bulldogs, but what is clear is senior Paul Green can score, score from range and make plays. In 18 game on MaxPreps, he’s averaging 16.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals and leads the team with 37 made 3’s. Joshua Howard, Moussa Diakite, Jason Keels and Nathan Rosario all average around nine points. But opposite that quintet stands dynamic sophomore guard Chance Westry, one of the nation’s top recruits. Westry broke 1,000 points in the first round of the District 3 tournament. And Shamrocks faithful know full well what he did a year ago on the biggest stage, dropping 40 in a furious comeback attempt that fell an extra second short against Lincoln Park. With a year of seasoning, but a different supporting cast around him, what heights can he and the ‘Rocks reach?