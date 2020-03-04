You are the owner of this article.
PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Northern vs. Pottsville, Class 5A first round
Northern vs. Pottsville

PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Northern vs. Pottsville, Class 5A first round

Class 5A First Round: Northern vs. Pottsville

Northern’s Nate McGill, right, will go shot for shot Friday with Pottsville's Mason Barnes in the PIAA Class 5A first round.

 Sentinel file

3-4 Northern (20-6) vs. 11-2 Pottsville (21-5)

Class 5A First Round: Friday, at West York High School, 7:30

Next round: Tuesday, vs. winner of 1-1 West Chester East (23-2) vs. 3-8 Gettysburg (23-4)

Scouting report: The Crimson Tide are led by 1,200-point scorer Mason Barnes, who is averaging 17.1 a game this season. The senior is sixth all-time in school history with 1,216 points and could break into the Top 5 if Pottsville escapes the first round. But the Polar Bears counter with a few prolific scorers as well, starting with senior Nate McGill, himself a 1,000-point scorer. McGill is averaging 17.7 points this season and has made 32 3-pointers on a team that leads the Sentinel area with 202 of them. The second best team? Boiling Springs some 80 triples away. Northern lives by the 3 and thrives, with Jordan Heisey’s 53 topping the charts. Heisey averages 14.3 points, with Tyler Weary’s 10.3 wrapping up the squad’s list of double-digit scorers.

Factual: Head coach David Mullaney is Pottsville’s winningest coach with more more than 280 now. ... Seven different P-Bears have at least 12 treys this season: Heisey, Eddie Ensor (35), McGill, Weary (28), Jacob Hamm (20), Zach French (15) and Alec Welshans (12).

—Jake Adams

