PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Muhlenberg vs. Shippensburg, Class 5A second round

3-1 Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (20-8)
Class 5A Second Round: Tuesday, at Milton Hershey School, 7:30
You have free articles remaining.
Next round: Friday, vs. winner of 12-4 Archbishop Ryan (18-8) vs. 3-7 Elizabethtown (20-9)
Scouting report: Shippensburg is used to playing a team that lives by the 3 — Mid-Penn Colonial rival Northern knocked down more than 200 this year — but Muhlenberg takes this to a whole new level. The Muhls have drained 293 this season. That's an average of 10.5 a game. Senior Jacob Stoudt's three triples in Friday's first-round win over South Fayette broke the school's single season record of 79 by Brad Painter; he's at 80. And Tyler Kipp is at 139 for his career, eight of Painter's program mark. Ship had up-and-down success slowing Northern from range, allowing 11, one and seven 3s in three meetings. The Greyhounds offense isn't built around the 3 — just imposing size. That was on display in Friday's win over Greater Johnstown, when bigs Jeremy Thomas (18 points) and Anthony Smith (10) were four of Ship's double-digit scorers.
Factual: The Muhls are trying to match the 1989-90 season when they won two state playoff games, the only time they've done that. ... The Greyhounds' win Friday is just the program's second state tournament victory ever. The last victory came in 1987. Ship has made the state tournament just four times, twice in the last three years. ... The teams are two of the nine District 3 schools to qualify for states in Class 5A. Seven won their openers.
—Jake Adams