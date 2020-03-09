PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Muhlenberg vs. Shippensburg, Class 5A second round

3-1 Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (20-8)

Scouting report: Shippensburg is used to playing a team that lives by the 3 — Mid-Penn Colonial rival Northern knocked down more than 200 this year — but Muhlenberg takes this to a whole new level. The Muhls have drained 293 this season. That's an average of 10.5 a game. Senior Jacob Stoudt's three triples in Friday's first-round win over South Fayette broke the school's single season record of 79 by Brad Painter; he's at 80. And Tyler Kipp is at 139 for his career, eight of Painter's program mark. Ship had up-and-down success slowing Northern from range, allowing 11, one and seven 3s in three meetings. The Greyhounds offense isn't built around the 3 — just imposing size. That was on display in Friday's win over Greater Johnstown, when bigs Jeremy Thomas (18 points) and Anthony Smith (10) were four of Ship's double-digit scorers.