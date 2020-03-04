PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Greater Johnstown vs. Shippensburg, Class 5A first round

6-1 Greater Johnstown (22-3) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (19-8)
Class 5A First Round: Friday, at Richland High School, 7:30
You have free articles remaining.
Next round: Tuesday, vs. winner of 3-1 Muhlenberg (21-6) vs. 7-6 South Fayette (16-8)
Scouting report: Greater Johnstown won its second straight district title Feb. 22 over Hollidaysburg. The Ryan Durham-led Trojans feature double-double threat Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, a 6-foot-3 junior forward/center. The big man is averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds, which will be a nice test for a long Shippensburg side that was among the tallest in the Mid-Penn Conference this season. Four Greyhounds crack double digits, led by Collin Taylor (17.0 ppg). Jayden Statum (15.4), Jeremy Thomas (10.6) and Anthony Smith (10.0) round out a dangerous but young quartet. Shippensburg is oozing with talent but at times has struggled to close games, in part because its youth is still learning, head coach Ray Staver has said.
Factual: The Trojans are playing with a little extra incentive down a man. Senior guard Izir Britt has been hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for more than three weeks, according to The Tribune-Democrat. The team held a fundraising dinner Monday.
—Jake Adams