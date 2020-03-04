PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Greater Johnstown vs. Shippensburg, Class 5A first round

6-1 Greater Johnstown (22-3) vs. 3-6 Shippensburg (19-8)

Scouting report: Greater Johnstown won its second straight district title Feb. 22 over Hollidaysburg. The Ryan Durham-led Trojans feature double-double threat Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, a 6-foot-3 junior forward/center. The big man is averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds, which will be a nice test for a long Shippensburg side that was among the tallest in the Mid-Penn Conference this season. Four Greyhounds crack double digits, led by Collin Taylor (17.0 ppg). Jayden Statum (15.4), Jeremy Thomas (10.6) and Anthony Smith (10.0) round out a dangerous but young quartet. Shippensburg is oozing with talent but at times has struggled to close games, in part because its youth is still learning, head coach Ray Staver has said.