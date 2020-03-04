PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Camp Hill vs. Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, Class 3A first round

3-2 Camp Hill (17-7) vs. 12-3 Bishop McDevitt (17-7)

Scouting report: This is a brutal break for the Lions, ranked No. 8 by The Sunbury Daily Item. A Top-10 team all season, Camp Hill “hosts” Philadelphia’s Bishop McDevitt, which the Item has No. 2 in the state in Class 3A. The Lions, mind you, lost three times to third-ranked Trinity, including last week in the District 3 championship. If the Lions are going to finally make the jump, it has to come against another state power. The Lancers are led by 6-foot-5 senior center Jamil Manigo, a 1,000-point scorer who received an offer from West Chester days ago, and classmate Robert Smith, who also broke the milestone this season. Manigo’s averaging more than 15 points a game. The Lions counter with a dangerous duo — Jake Perry (18.2 ppg, 22 3’s) and Connor Trumpy (16.1 ppg, 21 3’s), two of the Mid-Penn’s best this season. Perry broke 1,000 at the start of the season, and Trumpy cracked that mark in the district championship.