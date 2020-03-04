You are the owner of this article.
PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Camp Hill vs. Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, Class 3A first round
Class 3A First Round: Camp Hill vs. Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt

Camp Hill’s Jake Perry has 1,000 points and leads the Lions back to the PIAA tournament, where they must contend with one of Class 3A's favorites in the first round.

3-2 Camp Hill (17-7) vs. 12-3 Bishop McDevitt (17-7)

Class 5A First Round: Saturday, at Milton Hershey School, 2:30

Next round: Wednesday, vs. winner of 4-1 Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. 11-2 Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-11)

Scouting report: This is a brutal break for the Lions, ranked No. 8 by The Sunbury Daily Item. A Top-10 team all season, Camp Hill “hosts” Philadelphia’s Bishop McDevitt, which the Item has No. 2 in the state in Class 3A. The Lions, mind you, lost three times to third-ranked Trinity, including last week in the District 3 championship. If the Lions are going to finally make the jump, it has to come against another state power. The Lancers are led by 6-foot-5 senior center Jamil Manigo, a 1,000-point scorer who received an offer from West Chester days ago, and classmate Robert Smith, who also broke the milestone this season. Manigo’s averaging more than 15 points a game. The Lions counter with a dangerous duo — Jake Perry (18.2 ppg, 22 3’s) and Connor Trumpy (16.1 ppg, 21 3’s), two of the Mid-Penn’s best this season. Perry broke 1,000 at the start of the season, and Trumpy cracked that mark in the district championship.

Factual: McDevitt is a team on the rise. The Philadelphia Catholic League team went from four wins, to 13-11 two years ago, to a state semifinalist last year. The Lancers lost to Trinity in that round.

—Jake Adams

