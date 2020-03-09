PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Camp Hill vs. Loyalsock Township, Class 3A second round

3-2 Camp Hill (17-7) vs. 4-1 Loyalsock Township (27-1)

Scouting report: If the Lions are to make a long run at states, they'll have to do it in arguably the toughest fashion possible. The presumptive four opponents (should they win each round) are against four of the top six teams in the state in 3A. Tough. Camp Hill is riding high after the first-round's biggest upset, knocking off Philadelphia's Bishop McDevitt 63-51. Connor Trumpy (16.5) and Jake Perry (18.1) did what they always do, score a bunch. The duo combined for 42 points. They'll once again match up with a team that has plenty of offensive talent. Aiden Gair (22.0), a West Chester football commit, leads the Lancers in nearly every offensive category, including 69 3's and 70.9% free-throw shooting. Saraj Ali is a double-double threat averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. Rees Watkins (12.3 ppg) and Idris Ali (12.5 ppg) round out the leading scorers. Ron Insinger's crew trounced Notre Dame-Green Pond 91-49 in the first round.