PIAA Boys Basketball: Previewing Shippensburg and Trinity's second-round matchups

After snatching wins in Tuesday’s first round, Shippensburg (Class 5A) and Trinity (Class 4A) are set to take the next step Friday in the second round of the PIAA boys basketball tournament.

Following is a look at each team’s contest.

CLASS 5A

3-2 Shippensburg (21-4) vs. 2-1 Pittston (21-4)

When/where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Martz Hall, 1541 Laurel Blvd., Pottsville (17901)

Quarterfinal opponent: 1-1 Chester or 12-2 Archbishop Ryan

How they got here: Shippensburg withstood a second-half surge from Upper Moreland Tuesday to escape with a 56-46 win over the visiting Bears. Pittston nabbed a 53-51 victory over Lower Dauphin after the Falcons’ Braden Landis’ last-second, game-tying tip-in at the end of regulation was waived off.

Championship history: Shippensburg grabbed its third state-tournament win in program history Tuesday. With a victory over the Patriots, the 2021-22 Greyhounds would become the first Shippensburg team to capture two state wins in the same season. Tuesday’s state-tournament triumph was Pittston’s second in program history with the other coming in 2020 over Penncrest. Like Shippensburg, the Patriots angle to reach the quarterfinal round for the first time in Friday’s bout.

Players to watch: Jeremy Thomas scored scored a game-high 20 points for the Greyhounds Tuesday. Anthony Smith and Jayden Statum also eclisped double figures for the Greyhounds, dropping 12 points and 11 points, respectively. Trae Kater sank a trio of 3-pointers and accumulated nine points.

The Patriots also had a trifecta of double-digit scorers in Tuesday’s first round. Senior guard J.J. Walsh led Pittston with 15 points while center Ethan Ghannam bucketed 13 and junior Anthony Cencetti netted 10.

CLASS 4A

3-3 Trinity (19-6) vs. 12-2 West Philadelphia (20-5)

When/where: Friday, 5 p.m, at Coatesville Area High School, 1445 Lincoln Highway East, Coatesville (19320)

Quarterfinal opponent: 2-1 Dallas or 12-2 Cardinal O’Hara

How they got here: Trinity knocked off District 2 champion Collegium Charter 77-63 in Tuesday’s first round. West Philadelphia edged out Allentown Central Catholic 59-58.

Championship history: Friday marks as the Shamrocks’ seventh second-round appearance in their last seven trips to the state tournament. In 2020, they were set to advance to the quarterfinals before the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the Speedboys, Tuesday’s game was the program’s second appearance in the state tournament. In 2017, their only other state playoff berth, the Speedboys reached the quarterfinal round.

Players to watch: Trinity spread the wealth in Tuesday’s victory, having four players break the double-digit barrier. Julian Gabbidon scored a team-high 19 points while Bryan Skurcenski and Talik Wall each charted 16. Freshman Owen Schlager rounded out the quartet with 15 points. Skurcenksi and Schlager combined for five 3-pointers (Skurcenski three, Schlager two).

Deyishon Miller and Nasir Washington captained West Philadelphia to victory Tuesday as the pair canned 20 and 17 points, respectively. On the season, Miller, standing at 6-foot-5, is averaging 21.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Washington isn’t far behind in the scoring category, averaging 18.4 points per outing.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.