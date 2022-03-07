PIAA Boys Basketball: Previewing Shippensburg and Trinity's 1st round games

The 2022 PIAA State Boys Basketball Championships are knocking on the door.

Shippensburg and Trinity begin their hopeful path to the state championship game with first-round games Tuesday in the Class 5A and 4A brackets.

With the games slated to tip off at 7 and 7:30 p.m., here’s a look into each matchup, including state tournament history, players to watch and other notes.

CLASS 5A

District 1-4 Upper Moreland (15-10) at 3-2 Shippensburg (20-4)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Shippensburg High School, Shippensburg (17257)

Second round opponent: 2-1 Pittston or 3-6 Lower Dauphin

How they got here: Shippensburg’s voyage to the state tournament included a 71-34 win over Octorara and a pair of 51-49 victories over Lower Dauphin and West York, the West York win going three overtimes. The ‘Hounds dropped a 66-57 decision to Lampeter-Strasburg in the district 5A title game which cemented their No. 2 seeding. For Upper Moreland, its journey consisted of a 60-50 triumph against Chichester before falling in 63-35 and 43-41 decisions to Radnor and Bishop Shanahan.

Championship history: Tuesday marks the Greyhounds’ first state tournament appearance since 2020 — which was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — and they’re searching for their third state win overall in program history. Prior to 2020’s canceled championships, where the 'Hounds grabbed a first-round 60-53 win vs. Greater Johnstown, Shippensburg’s only other state tournament triumph came in 1987, a 76-69 victory over Pottstown. Upper Moreland is making its fourth state tournament appearance — the first since 2013 — and angles for its first state championship victory in program history. Neither team has made it beyond the second round in the state tournament.

Players to watch: Shippensburg will need a strong game from its “Big 3” Tuesday — Jayden Statum, Anthony Smith and Jeremy Thomas. Smith comes off a District 3 Class 5A final performance where he netted a team-high 19 points, and Statum and Thomas bucketed eight and six points, respectively. A sleeper to watch for the ‘Hounds is Trae Kater, who was tasked with guarding L-S all-state guard Ty Burton in the district final and did his share of scoring as well, dropping 12 points, all being from 3-point range.

Smith, a 6-foot-6 University of Minnesota football recruit, will have some competition from the Bears down low Tuesday in the form of 6-foot-4 power forward/center Matt Tiernan. Tiernan, along with guard Byron Hopkins, were named Suburban One League Freedom Division All-Stars this season. Tiernan received a first team nod while Hopkins garnered second-team honors.

CLASS 4A

3-3 Trinity (18-6) at 1-1 Collegium Charter (22-2)

When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Pottstown High School, 750 North Washington Street, Pottstown (19464)

Second round opponent: 12-2 West Philadelphia or 11-3 Allentown Central Catholic

How they got here: Trinity snatched a 57-50 win over Boiling Springs in the District 3 4A quarterfinals before falling to Middletown 63-49 in the semifinals. The ‘Rocks bounced back in the third-place game against Littlestown with a 82-61 victory. Collegium went 6-0 in postseason play thus far, its latest win against Pope John Paul II in the District 1 final by a score of 62-58.

Championship history: The Shamrock program oozes state tournament history. Aside from last year’s reduced field, where only the champion from each district earned a berth to the state dance, Trinity stamped its ticket to states each season since 2012. Collegium Charter, the District 1 champion, is in for its for its first rodeo on the state tournament stage in program history. Trinity also boasts a duo of state championships, won in 2001 and 2003.

Players to watch: Julian Gabbidon has been the catalyst to the Shamrocks’ offense this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game across 22 contests. Trinity’s other valuable scoring options include fellow senior Bryan Skurcenski (10.4 ppg), and juniors Talik Wall (10.0 ppg) and Trey Weiand (9.3 ppg). Weiand and Skurcenski are threats from beyond the arc, shooting 40 and 34%, respectively.

The Cougars also feature a pair of double-digit scorers in junior guard Dinero Washington (18.8 ppg) and Duce Jackson (14.4 ppg). Washington shoots 45% from the 3-point line while the 6-foot-7 Jackson is an all-around 54% shooter from the field.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

