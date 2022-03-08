PIAA Boys Basketball: Previewing Cumberland Valley and Cedar Cliff's opening-round contests

The road to the state championship for Cumberland Valley and Cedar Cliff opens Wednesday, and both teams have long treks ahead of them for their PIAA Class 6A first-round contests, scheduled for 6 and 7 p.m. tip-offs.

But before the Eagles and Colts step onto the hardwood Wednesday, here’s a look into their opening-round games, including how they got here, championship history and players to watch.

CLASS 6A

District 3-7 Cumberland Valley (19-7) at 7-1 Fox Chapel (24-1)

When/where: Wednesday, 6 p.m., 611 Field Club Road, Pittsburgh (15238)

Second round opponent: 8-1 Allderdice or 7-3 Central Catholic

How they got here: The Eagles fell in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals to Warwick and dropped their fifth-place game to Chambersburg before righting the ship and securing a state tournament berth with a 44-41 win over Wilson in the seventh-place game. Fox Chapel is the District 7 champion, having gone 3-0 in postseason play thus far and witnessing its only loss of the season Dec. 11, 2021 to North Hills.

Championship history: Cumberland Valley is making its 12th appearance in the state tournament Wednesday and is on the prowl for its first state win since 1995. On the other hand, the Foxes are making their 17th appearance all-time and their third in the last five years. A win for Fox Chapel would be its first since the 1998 state championships.

Players to watch: The return of Jackson Boone against Wilson was a major get for the Eagles, who had been without the services of their 6-foot-5 big man since the start of the Mid-Penn Tournament due to injury. Along with Boone, any of CV’s starting five — Spencer Titus, Grant Kuffa, Nolan Gilbert and Dylan Levis — pose the threat of double-digit scoring on a given night.

The Foxes also feature their share of imposing scorers in senior captain Eli Yofan and senior guard J.P. Dockey, who average 20.1 and 10.6 points per game. In February, Yofan became Fox Chapel’s all-time leading scorer at 1,438 points. Fox Chapel ranks as MaxPreps No. 5 team in Pennsylvania.

3-4 Cedar Cliff (21-6) at 1-3 Cheltenham (28-1)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., 500 Rices Mill Road, Wyncote (19095)

Second round opponent: 11-1 Parkland or 1-10 Pennwood

How they got here: The Colts assured themselves a state tournament bid with a district quarterfinal win over Hempfield. They lost to 6A district champion Reading in the semifinals and Central Dauphin in the third-place game to finish fourth. Cheltenham topped Methacon to snag third-place laurels in District 1 before falling to eventual champion Lower Merion March 1, the Panthers lone loss of the season.

Championship history: Cedar Cliff is making its eighth state tournament appearance, according to PIAA’s team chronologies, and its first since 2015. The Colts only state tournament win came in 1997 against Council Rock. Cheltenham registers its 19th state tournament appearance Wednesday and its third in the last six years. The Panthers edged out Easton in the first round of the 2020 state playoffs before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players to watch: Tyler Houser, the recent Mid-Penn Keystone Division Player of the Year, enters his first state tournament alongside other core seniors in Charlie Werner and Trenten Smith. The 6-foot-9 center and Virginia Military Institute signee finished the regular season averaging 20.0 points per outing and snared a Mid-Penn best 217 rebounds.

The Panthers start their state tournament bow having recently broken the school’s single-season wins record (28). They’re led by a senior assembly that includes guard Justin Savage.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

