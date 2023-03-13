And then there were two.

The PIAA boys basketball tournament resumes Tuesday and Wednesday with second-round action, with Sentinel area teams Mechanicsburg and Trinity remaining in the race for a state title.

The Wildcats tip off Tuesday against Exeter in a Class 5A meeting while the Shamrocks play Math Civics & Sciences Charter in a Class 3A matchup Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of each game.

Class 5A

District 3-No. 4 Mechanicsburg (19-8) vs. District 3-No. 1 Exeter (24-6)

When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Manheim Township High School, Lancaster

How they got here: Mechanicsburg made the three-hour trip west to North Hills in Friday’s first round and busted a handful of brackets with a 56-52 upset over the Indians. The Wildcats trailed by four at halftime and forged a 23-9 third-quarter run that gave them enough insurance to hold off a late North Hills push.

Exeter felt the nerves and thrills of deep postseason basketball with a 62-57 win against Fox Chapel Friday. The Foxes trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but cut the Eagle lead to as low as one in the final minute.

Up next: Mechanicsburg or Exeter will draw the winner between Peters Township and Lampeter Strasburg in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Notes: Mechanicsburg’s upset of North Hills secured the program its fourth PIAA first-round victory. A win Tuesday would send the Wildcats to the quarterfinals for just the second time ever and the first since 1995. Exeter’s first-round triumph was its first in the state tournament since 1974, and the Eagles made their second straight appearance after falling to Chester 61-52 in last year’s opening tilt.

Sophomores Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith led Mechanicsburg’s winning effort Friday with 17 and 13 points each. The guard tandem was complemented by nine points apiece from Justin Bardo and Seth Brubaker, and eight from Spencer Nolan, who helped spur the Wildcats’ momentous third-quarter run.

Exeter had five players eclipse double figures to drive Friday’s first-round win. Alex Kelsey, who scored 13 points for the Eagles, was ejected from the game in the final minute. According to berkssportreport.com’s Paul Roberts, Kelsey is expected to miss Tuesday’s game due to the ejection.

Class 3A

District 12-No. 2 Math Civics & Sciences Charter School (17-10) vs. District 3-No. 1 Trinity (23-3)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Garden Spot High School, New Holland.

How they got here: Trinity coasted through Saturday’s first round with a 72-45 victory against Vaux Big Picture and lifted head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. to his 800th career win. MCS defeated Palmerton in a high-scoring 82-71 affair.

Up next: Either Mid Valley or Devon Prep await Wednesday’s winner in a quarterfinal matchup set for Saturday.

Notes: Trinity would reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019 (and the 18th time overall) with a win Wednesday. All of the quarterfinal appearances have been under the direction of Kostelac. MCS rumbled to the quarterfinals last year, the semifinals in 2021, and captured the 2A championship in 2019.

Sophomore Owen Schlager poured in 20 points — in 13 minutes of action — in Saturday’s triumph against Vaux. Guards Trey Weiand and Nate Gelnett joined Schlager in double digits with 10 each. Nayeem Johnson bucketed 27 points to pace the Elephants Saturday, while leading scorer and Division I recruit Naseem Wright (6-6, jr., 14.3 points per game) didn’t record any time on the floor.

Photos: Trinity boys basketball celebrates District 3 3A championship win over Delone Catholic