PIAA Boys Basketball: Jeremy Thomas' 20 points lifts Shippensburg past Pittston, to 1st state quarterfinal berth

POTTSVILLE — Shippensburg’s Jeremy Thomas took two deep breaths.

The first, prior to the tip-off of Friday night’s PIAA Class 6A state second round boys basketball game against District 2 champion Pittston.

The second, when the final horn sounded and echoed off the walls of Martz Hall, confirming a 49-43 win for the Greyhounds to send them to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Thomas paved the path to victory for Shippensburg, scoring a game-high 20 points, half of that output coming in the fourth quarter.

“The whole game,” Thomas said, “I was playing on one breath. After I heard that buzzer, I knew we secured the victory, man. It felt great. That game was tough — back and forth, back and forth. We were getting buckets, they were getting buckets. But in the end, we came out with the win.

It was a hard-nosed battle from the start. Through two quarters, Pittston kept the Greyhounds on their toes and trailed 18-17 at halftime. On top of that, the Patriots controlled the tempo of the game, forcing the Greyhounds into some unwarranted turnovers.

Flipping the script on the tempo was something head coach Ray Staver emphasized to his group at halftime.

The Greyhounds did just that.

“Coming into halftime, we knew we were up one, but we knew we had to keep going,” Thomas said. “So, what Coach Staver told us was, ‘Come out here and try and get a five, six point lead,’ which is exactly what we did. They came back a little, but we also made our run, so that was definitely key. We wanted to grind it down, I guess you could say.”

Pittston did respond toward the end of the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 28-27. But a Shippensburg 4-0 spurt to close the frame placed the Greyhounds back in the driver’s seat. Throughout the game, Shippensburg keyed on its transition offense, which allowed for easy buckets.

Staver cited efforts from his entire roster in building a lead back to the position Shippensburg felt comfortable with. Along with Thomas’ 20 tallies, Anthony Smith did damage down low, dropping 13 points. Jayden Statum and Trae Kater each contributed seven as well.

Statum’s acrobatic layup with 1:40 remaining in the game ballooned Shippensburg’s lead to four at 44-40, which forced the Patriots to press and later foul. Free-throw makes down the stretch from Smith and Kater gift-wrapped the second-round triumph for the ‘Hounds.

For Pittston, Dom Jannuzzi led the way with 11 points while JJ Walsh and Anthony Cencitti each added nine.

“It’s amazing,” Statum said of the win, fighting back some tears. “A lot of work, a lot of praying, just a lot has gone into this. To do something in school history that no one has done, it feels good. It’s what we dreamed of. People doubted us, but we knew we could do it a lot. This was the team to do it.”

The Greyhounds advance to face the winner of District 1 champion Chester or District 2 runner-up Archbishop Ryan Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Shippensburg already has its sights set on the state semifinals. But first, they’re going enjoy the win and soak in the entire experience.

And maybe take in a few more well-deserved deep breaths.

“Before the game, the last thing we say in our scouting report for games is always something emotional,” Staver said, “to get them fired up and to get them focused where we want to be. And my last question tonight on the board was, ‘Why are we here?’ Well, first, we’re here because we’ve had a great season and because they’ve really worked hard to be here. The second, and the focus was on, we’re here to advance to the next round and play Tuesday.

“That was not an easy get, but our kids did what we had to do to win.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

