NEW HOLLAND – The Trinity boys basketball team had seized control in the first half of Wednesday’s PIAA Class 3A second-round game against Math, Civics & Sciences at Garden Spot High School. The Shamrocks had surged to a 43-29 lead at the first half, punctuating it by racing down the court in the final five seconds to set up a Ryan Balaban buzzer-beating basket at the baseline. The Shamrocks had all the momentum they could want.

And they needed every bit of it – and every ounce of sophomore Owen Schlager’s 40-point performance – to hold off a furious MCS comeback bid in the fourth quarter and hold on for a 91-84 victory.

“That’s a good basketball team,” said Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr., “but we had them on the ropes, and we were doing things we aren’t supposed to do at this time of the year, so we feel fortunate to move on. It’s a big-time learning experience.”

The fortune and the learning carries the Shamrocks (24-3) into their 18th state quarterfinal appearance, and their first since 2019, where they’ll meet Devon Prep – an 82-52 second-round winner over Mid Valley – Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

“At this time of year, your team doesn’t get better,” Kostelac said. “You’ve been playing for four months. It doesn’t get better, but what you do is remain sharp. We were not sharp in that fourth quarter.”

Trinity had stretched its lead to a high of 26 points when Mike Bednostin took a fast-break feed from Owen Schlager and threw down a two-handed dunk with 2:01 left in the third quarter. From there, the Mighty Elephants (17-11) started wresting away the Shamrocks’ control. They took a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 69-50 by the end of the third quarter and went on a 14-0 run in the middle stages of the fourth to cut the Shamrock advantage to 77-69 with 3:05 remaining.

“Our seniors,” said MCS coach Lonnie Diggs, “with this being their last game, they wanted to go out fighting.”

Isaiah Griffin, a member of that senior class, led the Elephants with 28 points, including seven in the final quarter. Senior guard Chauncey Presley netted 16 of his 18 points in the final period, and his back-court classmate Nayeem Johnson added seven fourth quarter points to bump his total to 20.

A Griffin bucket shrank the Trinity lead to eight points with 3:05 remaining. On the ensuing Shamrock possession, Trey Weiand threaded a pass to Schlager in the corner. Schlager scored his team’s final 14 points in the final six minutes, perhaps none of them more impactful than the corner 3 he drained to stabilize the Shamrocks.

“That kind of gave us a little spurt, and then from there, I think, we went neck-and-neck with buckets, and we made free throws at the end.”

Schlager, specifically, went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final minute to ice the game.

“To their credit, they stepped up and made foul shots,” Kostelac said, “which we had missed a lot in that fourth quarter, but we stepped up, and we made them down the stretch. We executed, got the ball in the middle of the floor, passed it up on a diagonal, and we took care of business.”

Trinity had fallen behind 11-2 when the Mighty Elephants came out firing with a 3-pointer from junior Johnson and two from Griffin in the game’s first 76 seconds. It was an uncharacteristic barrage from the Mighty Elephants, a look they hadn’t shown before on film. But it was a situation the Shamrocks had to weather earlier in the postseason.

“We had a rough start like that against State College in the Mid-Penn championship,” Schlager said, “We learned from that, and we knew we had to get it back because we weren’t going to let our season end like that.”

Bednostin complemented Schlager’s 40 points with 19 of his own. Adelphe Cisse scored 13, and Reece Brown added five assists to his five points.

“We didn’t panic,” Kostelac said. “We made some adjustments defensively, and then we started playing.”

