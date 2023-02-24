Cumberland Valley forwards Nolan Gilbert and Jackson Boone had a system.

“I’d box out, and (Boone) would get that rebound,” Gilbert said. “But now it’s I box out, and I get the rebound.”

Boone suffered a season-ending injury around the midpoint of the regular season. Since then, Gilbert, a 6-foot-5 senior, has taken on more than just a leadership role.

He’s CV's entire inside presence.

That inside presence factored into Friday’s District 3 Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinal against Wilson. CV’s last-standing big man, Gilbert helped the Eagles hound the offensive glass and use second-chance opportunities to strike down the Bulldogs with a 59-38 victory in front of a raucous home crowd at the Eagle Dome.

The win launches CV (20-3) into the PIAA tournament and advances the second-seeded Eagles into Monday’s semifinals opposite No. 3 Hempfield, a 61-58 winner over Central York in the adjoining quarterfinal.

“That was huge,” Gilbert said. “Those offensive rebounds got us a bunch of good plays, and that’s extra points for us. To get another possession and have another chance to get more points, that's definitely worth it. Our team did that tonight.”

CV’s offensive-board dominance translated to a dozen rebounds, nine of them in the first half, and the Eagles capitalized on the second-chance points, soaring to a 15-7 first-quarter lead.

Sophomore Nolan Buzalka, who joined Gilbert with a game-high 16 points, set the tone for the Eagles in the first half. He posted five in the first quarter and converted a pair of hard-contact layups and a 3-pointer to boost his total to 12 by halftime.

“He is an extremely talented player, that early on in the year, you would see it in spurts. You would see moments where he was that guy,” CV head coach David Vespignani said of Buzalka. “We just told him coming out, ‘Just be that guy we know you are. We know what you can do.’”

Buzalka’s first-half frenzy helped power a 10-1 run to close out the first quarter and 9-0 blitz that put the finishing touches on a 28-12 halftime advantage for CV.

“I just realized that I got the confidence, and I just got to step up when the big plays come,” Buzalka said. “And the confidence really helps me (but) it also helps get the team going. So, whenever we're rolling, I'm rolling. Once we keep moving the ball and stuff, we'll just take over games just like how we did tonight.”

Gilbert absorbed Buzalka’s momentum and kept the CV offense churning with eight points in the third quarter. JD Hunter and Dylan Levis aided the cause with point totals of eight and seven each. Tzuriel Ogunnaike had his hand on six points.

Defensively, CV startled the Bulldogs (22-10) with several zone looks and a ferocious press. Wilson, led by Cameron Jones’ eight points, couldn’t escape the Eagles’ talons and failed to find its offensive footing until a 19-point fourth quarter.

“With us having a 17-day layoff, we tried to come up with some different things and some different ideas we could do to combat some of these teams we're going to play moving forward,” Vespignani said. “That zone and our press, which we hadn't really pressed much this year, was just kind of a wrinkle that we wanted to throw out there and our kids executed it tremendously.”

Gilbert, a four-year member of the team, felt a weight lifted with Friday’s triumph.

“We hadn't won our first round. And finally, we've got that win,” Gilbert said. “It feels awesome. But we walk into practice tomorrow and our focus is (on Hempfield).”

Photos: Cumberland Valley throttles Wilson in District 3 6A boys basketball quarterfinals