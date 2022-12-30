Northern's Mason Yohn, Cole Bartram tabbed with 2022 Pa. Football Writers' 5A all-state honors

Northern football’s unprecedented District 3 playoff run stretched to the Class 5A semifinals, but for Mason Yohn and Cole Bartram, there’s cause for more postseason celebration.
Friday morning, Yohn and Bartram were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 5A All-State Team. Yohn was named an all-state specialist while Bartram picked up honors at the defensive athlete position.
Yohn was head coach Bill Miller’s jack-of-all-trades this fall, recording meaningful time at kicker, punter, wide receiver and defensive back. The Division I recruit converted all 38 of his extra-point attempts, connected on 9 of 14 field goal tries and averaged 41.9 yards per punt. Yohn led the Polar Bears in all receiving categories and nabbed six interceptions from his defensive back spot.
Bartram was a two-way workhorse. The junior tailback provided a punishing run game, rushing for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns across 293 carries. At linebacker, Bartram collected a team-high 148 tackles with eight going for loss.
People are also reading…
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior
Running Back
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior
Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior
Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior
Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior
Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior
Wide Receiver
Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior
Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore
Offensive Line
Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior
John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior
Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior
Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior
Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior
Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior
Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior
Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior
Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior
Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior
Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior
Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior
Defensive Back
D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior
Specialist
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior
Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior
Athlete
Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior
Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior
Caiden Shaffer, Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior
Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior
Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore
Running Back
Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore
Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior
Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior
Wide Receiver
Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior
Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior
Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior
Tight End
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior
Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior
Offensive Line
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior
Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior
Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior
Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior
Athlete
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior
Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior
Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior
Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior
Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior
Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior
Linebacker
Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior
Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior
Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior
Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior
Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior
Defensive Back
DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior
Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior
Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior
Specialist
Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior
Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior
Athlete
Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior
Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports