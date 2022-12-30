Northern's Mason Yohn, Cole Bartram tabbed with 2022 Pa. Football Writers' 5A all-state honors

Northern football’s unprecedented District 3 playoff run stretched to the Class 5A semifinals, but for Mason Yohn and Cole Bartram, there’s cause for more postseason celebration.

Friday morning, Yohn and Bartram were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 5A All-State Team. Yohn was named an all-state specialist while Bartram picked up honors at the defensive athlete position.

Yohn was head coach Bill Miller’s jack-of-all-trades this fall, recording meaningful time at kicker, punter, wide receiver and defensive back. The Division I recruit converted all 38 of his extra-point attempts, connected on 9 of 14 field goal tries and averaged 41.9 yards per punt. Yohn led the Polar Bears in all receiving categories and nabbed six interceptions from his defensive back spot.

Bartram was a two-way workhorse. The junior tailback provided a punishing run game, rushing for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns across 293 carries. At linebacker, Bartram collected a team-high 148 tackles with eight going for loss.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior

Running Back

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior

Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior

Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior

Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior

Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior

Wide Receiver

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior

Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore

Offensive Line

Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior

John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior

Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior

Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior

Athlete

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior

Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior

Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior

Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior

Linebacker

Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior

Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior

Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior

Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior

Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior

Defensive Back

D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior

Specialist

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior

Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior

Athlete

Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior

Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior

Caiden Shaffer, Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore

Running Back

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior

Wide Receiver

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior

Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior

Offensive Line

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior

Athlete

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior

Linebacker

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior

Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior

Defensive Back

DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior

Specialist

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior

Athlete

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland

