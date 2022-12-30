 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern's Mason Yohn, Cole Bartram tabbed with 2022 Pa. Football Writers' 5A all-state honors

  • 0

The Polar Bears challenged defending district champion Exeter but fell 21-7 in the Class 5A semifinals..

Northern football’s unprecedented District 3 playoff run stretched to the Class 5A semifinals, but for Mason Yohn and Cole Bartram, there’s cause for more postseason celebration.

Friday morning, Yohn and Bartram were selected to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 5A All-State Team. Yohn was named an all-state specialist while Bartram picked up honors at the defensive athlete position.

Yohn was head coach Bill Miller’s jack-of-all-trades this fall, recording meaningful time at kicker, punter, wide receiver and defensive back. The Division I recruit converted all 38 of his extra-point attempts, connected on 9 of 14 field goal tries and averaged 41.9 yards per punt. Yohn led the Polar Bears in all receiving categories and nabbed six interceptions from his defensive back spot.

Bartram was a two-way workhorse. The junior tailback provided a punishing run game, rushing for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns across 293 carries. At linebacker, Bartram collected a team-high 148 tackles with eight going for loss.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore 

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior 

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior 

Running Back 

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore 

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior 

Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior 

Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior 

Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior 

Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior 

Wide Receiver 

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior 

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior 

Jareel Calhoun  , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore 

Offensive Line 

Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior 

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior 

John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior 

Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior 

Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior 

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior 

Athlete 

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior 

Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior 

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior 

Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior 

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior 

Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior 

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior 

Linebacker 

Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior 

Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior 

Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior 

Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior 

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior 

Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior 

Defensive Back 

D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior 

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior 

Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior 

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior 

Specialist 

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior 

Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior 

Athlete 

Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior 

Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior 

Caiden Shaffer, Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt 

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior 

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior 

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore 

Running Back 

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior 

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore 

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior 

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior 

Wide Receiver 

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior 

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior 

Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior 

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior 

Tight End 

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior 

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior 

Offensive Line 

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior 

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior 

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior 

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior 

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior 

Athlete 

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior 

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior 

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior 

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior 

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior 

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior 

Linebacker 

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior 

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior 

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior 

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior 

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior 

Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior 

Defensive Back 

DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior 

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior 

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior 

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior 

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior 

Specialist 

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior 

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior 

Athlete 

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior 

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior                                  

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Trinity's Reece Brown knocks down 3-pointer off assist from Owen Schlager

