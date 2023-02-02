Central York’s Ben Natal took an inbound from the left corner with two seconds reading on the clock.

Smothered by a pair of Cumberland Valley defenders, Natal’s 3-point prayer to send the Panthers and Eagles into overtime rainbowed over the rim, and fell into the hands of teammate Ben Rill just as the fourth-quarter horn sounded and the Eagle Dome erupted with cheers.

CV’s Nolan Gilbert flexed his muscles as he raced to the Eagle bench to celebrate an electric 63-60 victory with teammates.

“The crowd kind of fueled that,” Gilbert said. “It was just a great atmosphere. My teammates cheering me on, along with our fans from all over, they really fueled my energy and kept me going throughout the game.”

Gilbert’s celebration flex capped a physical 32 minutes for the CV senior Thursday. Down starters Jackson Boone and Dylan Levis due to injury, Gilbert threw left and right hooks at an aggressive Panther bunch and lifted the Eagles to the nonleague win by posting a career-high 27 points.

JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka joined Gilbert in double figures with 17 and 10 points each. Furthering CV’s contributions were Tzuriel Ogunnaike (five points) and Jake Snyder (four). Ron Nguyen, subbing for the injured Levis, ran point in his debut start after playing with the JV team for most of the season.

“We've been preaching to him to stay patient,” CV head coach David Vespignani said of Gilbert. “It's almost like now because he is our only real true big and our guards have done just a great job of finding him in triple penetrations, and he's putting himself in the right positions where he can get it, and he can score it, and he's just finishing everything. He's catching everything around the basket. He's making his free throws. He's just doing everything that we know he has the ability to do.”

The Eagles (17-2, 10-2 Commonwealth) emphasized patient play Thursday. Central York (15-6) was a team that thrived on pushing the pace and forcing its opposition into rushed offensive possessions.

CV dialed back the tempo with lengthy trips down the court and valued each possession with passes around the 3-point arc. Many trips ended with a feed to Gilbert, who muscled his way through traffic to deposit two points, and eventually, a total 12 field goals.

“They're a very, very talented team,” Gilbert said. “We knew we just had to come out and play basketball how we know how to play. So, that's what we did. We played at our own pace and we executed on everything we did.”

The Panthers led 14-13 after the first quarter, but the Eagles countered with a 22-point second to take a 35-29 edge into intermission. Hunter banked eight of his 17 tallies in the frame and helped generate an 8-0 CV run that provided the Eagles their largest cushion of the first half.

“We just had to come out and rebound and make sure we had the energy,” Hunter said. “Obviously, we were gonna make runs, they were gonna make runs, so we just needed to maintain our leads and go.”

Central York roared back with a 6-0 spurt late in the third quarter and shaved the Eagle advantage to 52-47 with eight minutes left. Rill collected 10 of his 16 points in the third while Greg Guidinger led the visitors with 18 and Natal added 14.

But even as the Panthers clawed at the Eagles, CV soared to a response. Gilbert closed out his career night with eight points in the fourth, including a hard-contact layup with 14.5 left.

Two stops from the Eagle defense sealed the win, and CV flexed its muscle.

“We felt like we needed to be the aggressor, and we couldn't just sit back and let the game come to us,” Vespignani said. “We had to be the ones to kind of go out and attack and use our strength and use our physicality that we've played with all year. And the kids, they made those plays.”

Photos: State College boys basketball edges Cumberland Valley