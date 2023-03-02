HERSHEY — Members of the Cumberland Valley boys basketball team placed their hands behind their heads.

Looks of dismay, aghast and bewilderment crossed their faces. Boos trickled down the from the Giant Center stands onto the court.

With 2.9 seconds left in overtime of Thursday’s District 3 Class 6A championship game, Reading's Ruben Rodriguez shoveled a pass to Yadiel Cruz underneath the basket. As Cruz went up for a layup, CV’s Nolan Buzalka defended the last-second attempt, with the Red Knights trailing by one, and thought he had made clean contact with the ball, blocking Cruz’s shot.

An official’s whistle signaled otherwise, sending Cruz to the foul line to shoot a pair of free throws, and the opportunity to win the game. The junior converted both attempts, and a final heave from CV went awry. Reading hung on for a 55-54 overtime victory and raised the trophy for a District 3-best 24th time.

“I told our guys, ‘Understand, nobody gave us a chance. And you guys believed, and you were right there,” said CV head coach David Vespignani. “I told them we have two ways this can go. This can go the way of, 'We lost. We let this hang over us for the next nine days, and then we show up on March 11 not ready to go, and we lose in the first round the state tournament.' But the other option is we just showed we can play with Reading. They might be the best team in the state of Pennsylvania. And we were right there with them, and it just didn't go our way at the end.”

CV (21-4) faced additional challenges Thursday. In the second quarter, senior JD Hunter went down with an ankle injury and was forced to rest, before returning in the fourth. In his stead, Jake Snyder and Kip Gottlieb rose to the occasion and helped shut down Reading (27-1) in a zone defense.

The Eagles persevered through the injury. Nolan Gilbert, CV’s 6-foot-5 senior, found his shooting stroke from the start, bucketing seven first-quarter points and 16 by halftime.

With his efforts, the Eagles trailed 29-26 at intermission.

“It's all about our team, and against Reading, it's so hard because they put so much pressure on the ball, so much pressure on you that it's hard to say, ‘OK, we want to pick this matchup,’” Vespignani said. “Sometimes it's just, ‘Hey, who's got the ball, who can go make a play,’ and our kids made plays.”

Gilbert finished with 24 points and was joined in double figures by Dylan Levis’ 11. Buzalka picked up steam in the second half and reached eight by game’s end.

The all-around contributions sliced the Reading lead to 42-41 after three quarters, and the Eagles soared ahead at the 6:35 mark of the fourth with a 4-0 run.

CV held on to the single-digit advantage until 20.9 seconds remained, where Cruz sank one of two free throws to tie the game 49-49. The Eagles had an offensive opportunity with 7.3 left in regulation but couldn’t get a shot off.

“We talked about how it doesn't come down to that one possession,” Vespignani said. “There were multiple times we had a one-and-one with about a minute to go and missed the front end. And again, there were plays in the first quarter and in the second quarter where we let them go on little runs because we weren't strong with the ball. So all of that adds up.”

Aris Rodriguez paced Reading with 18 points, draining four 3-pointers and netting a crucial jumper in overtime. Ruben Rodriguez followed with 12 points, and Myles Grey banked nine.

Cruz ended the night with six points, all of them from the foul line.

CV looks to pick up the pieces in the first round of states, hosting District 1’s seventh seed. Reading will welcome the 12th seed to its Geigle Complex.

“I can't say a bad thing about our kids,” Vespignani said. “The way how hard they played and how important it was to them to be on this stage, and to play the way they did, I’m just really proud.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley falls in overtime to Reading in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball classic