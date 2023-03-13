The Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball coaches announced their 2022-23 All-Division selections Monday morning, and Trinity’s Owen Schlager led the local pack with Capital Division Player of the Year honors.
Schlager was the lone player from The Sentinel area to pull in a top nod. In total, 25 players were recognized with selections, spanning from First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions.
Below is the list of local athletes recognized, broken down by division.
First team — Jaydon Smith, Carlisle
First team — JD Hunter, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Nolan Buzalka, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Parker Smith, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Dylan Levis, Cumberland Valley
First team — Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Sam Grube, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Chance Yanoski, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Tyler Kerlin, Red Land
Honorable mention — Aiden Cada, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Spencer Nolan, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Anderson French, Red Land
First team — Aidan Sallie, Big Spring
Second team — Jake Knouse, Big Spring
Second team – Cole Trn, Shippensburg
Honorable mention — Gavin Moyer, Northern
Honorable mention — Trae Kater, Shippensburg
First team — Owen Schlager, Trinity
First team — Mike Bednostin, Trinity
Second team — Benjamin Ellis, Camp Hill
Second team — Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro
Second team — Adelphe Cisse, Trinity
Second team — Trey Weiand, Trinity
Honorable mention — Brayden Richie, Boiling Springs
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
