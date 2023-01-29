 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 28

Mechancisburg Hershey 3.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, left, looks for an open teammate to pass as Hershey's Joey Alander applies pressure during the first quarter of a Mid-Penn Keystone game on Friday night at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Shippensburg squeaked by the Bulldogs with a 46-37 victory

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 28.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 State College    10-1   16-1
 Cumberland Valley   9-2   15-2
 Central Dauphin   6-5   8-11
 Chambersburg   5-6   10-8
 Altoona   5-6   6-11
 Carlisle   4-7   10-8
 CD East   4-7   6-10
 Harrisburg   1-10   2-15

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Mechanicsburg    9-3    13-5
 Milton Hershey    8-2    11-4
 Hershey    8-3    12-5

 Cedar Cliff

    6-5

    9-7

 Red Land    5-6    10-8
 Palmyra    5-6    10-9
 Lower Dauphin    3-8   5-11
 Mifflin County    1-12   2-17

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Waynesboro*     12-0    17-1
 Greencastle     8-3    12-6
 Shippensburg     8-3    11-6
 Gettysburg     8-3    10-7
 Northern     5-7    8-10
 Big Spring     3-8    9-8
 James Buchanan     1-11    1-18
 West Perry     0-12    1-17

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     12-0    15-2
 Bishop McDevitt     11-1    13-3
 Middletown     7-5    11-8
 Boiling Springs     5-6    6-11
 Steel-High     4-7    6-10
 East Pennsboro     4-8    7-11
 Camp Hill     2-10    3-15
 Susquehanna Twp.     1-9    1-15
Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
