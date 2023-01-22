Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 21

Shippensburg squeaked by the Bulldogs with a 46-37 victory
A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 21.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall Cumberland Valley 8-1 14-1 State College 8-1 14-2 Chambersburg 5-4 10-6 Altoona 5-4 7-9 Central Dauphin 4-5 6-10 Carlisle 3-6 9-7 CD East 3-6 5-8 Harrisburg 1-8 2-12 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 7-2 11-4 Milton Hershey 6-2 9-3 Hershey 6-3 10-5
Red Land
5-4
10-6
Palmyra 5-4 9-7 Cedar Cliff 4-5 7-7 Lower Dauphin 3-6 5-8 Mifflin County 0-10 1-15 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Waynesboro 10-0 15-1 Gettysburg 7-2 9-6 Greencastle 6-3 10-6 Shippensburg 6-3 9-6 Northern 4-6 7-9 Big Spring 3-6 9-6 James Buchanan 1-9 1-16 West Perry 0-10 1-15 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Trinity 10-0 13-2 Bishop McDevitt 9-1 10-2 Middletown 6-4 10-6 Boiling Springs 5-4 6-9 Steel-High 3-5 5-8 East Pennsboro 3-7 5-10 Camp Hill 1-8 2-13 Susquehanna Twp. 0-8 0-13 Friday's schedule
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Shippensburg boys basketball holds off Big Spring for 46-37 win
Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, center, is surrounded by a host of Shippensburg players during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg Cole Trn, left, looks for an open lane during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Jackson Stought, left, throws the ball back in bounds in front of Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Cole Trn, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Jesse Kelso, right, attempts a shot in front of Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, left, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Jake Knouse shoots a free throw during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, left, has his shot blocked by Shippensburg's Drew Chamberlain during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn shoots a free throw during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Jake Knouse, center, has his shot blocked by Shippensburg's Mason Fogelsonger, left, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Alan Walker, back, passes the ball away from in front of Shippensburg's Reid Getic during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Drew Chamberlain, left, and Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, right, battle for a rebound during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, left, shoots for two points in front of Shippensburg's Jackson Stought during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, center, pulls down a rebound during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game against Shippensburg Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, front, attempts a shot in front of Shippensburg's Drew Chamberlain, left, and Graison Michajluk, right, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
