Boys Basketball

Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 21

Cedar Cliff's Sam Grube, right, looks for room around Carlisle's Jaydon Smith during the first quarter of the championship game in the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament on Wednesday night at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Shippensburg squeaked by the Bulldogs with a 46-37 victory

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 21.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Cumberland Valley    8-1   14-1
 State College   8-1   14-2
 Chambersburg   5-4   10-6
 Altoona   5-4   7-9
 Central Dauphin   4-5   6-10
 Carlisle   3-6   9-7
 CD East   3-6   5-8
 Harrisburg   1-8   2-12

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Mechanicsburg    7-2    11-4
 Milton Hershey    6-2    9-3
 Hershey    6-3    10-5

 Red Land

    5-4

    10-6

 Palmyra    5-4    9-7
 Cedar Cliff    4-5   7-7
 Lower Dauphin    3-6   5-8
 Mifflin County    0-10   1-15

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Waynesboro     10-0    15-1
 Gettysburg     7-2    9-6
 Greencastle     6-3    10-6
 Shippensburg     6-3    9-6
 Northern     4-6    7-9
 Big Spring     3-6    9-6
 James Buchanan     1-9    1-16
 West Perry     0-10    1-15

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     10-0    13-2
 Bishop McDevitt     9-1    10-2
 Middletown     6-4    10-6
 Boiling Springs     5-4    6-9
 Steel-High     3-5    5-8
 East Pennsboro     3-7    5-10
 Camp Hill     1-8    2-13
 Susquehanna Twp.     0-8    0-13
A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 16-21)

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Cole Trn's 18 points help Shippensburg weather Big Spring's patient play, zone defense in boys basketball triumph

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.

 
