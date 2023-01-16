 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Boys Basketball

Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Northern 3.JPG

Northern's Andrew Bream, back, looks for room around Carlisle's Jeremiah Snyder, front, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn crossover game on Wednesday night at Northern High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Shippensburg squeaked by the Bulldogs with a 46-37 victory

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 15.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Cumberland Valley    7-0   13-0
 State College   7-0   13-1
 Central Dauphin   4-3   6-7
 Chambersburg   3-4   8-6
 CD East   3-4   4-5
 Altoona   3-4   5-9
 Carlisle   2-5   8-6
 Harrisburg   0-7   0-11

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Mechanicsburg    6-1    10-3
 Milton Hershey     5-1    7-1
 Hershey    5-2    8-4

 Red Land

    4-3

    9-5

 Palmyra    3-4    7-6
 Cedar Cliff    3-4   5-6
 Lower Dauphin    2-5   4-7
 Mifflin County    0-8   1-13

People are also reading…

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Waynesboro     8-0    13-1
 Greencastle     6-2    9-5
  Shippensburg     6-2    8-5
 Gettysburg     5-2    7-5
 Northern     3-5    5-8
 Big Spring     2-5    8-5
 James Buchanan     1-7    1-13
 West Perry     0-8    1-13

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     8-0    10-2
 Bishop McDevitt     7-1    8-2
 Middletown     5-3    9-5
 Boiling Springs     4-3    5-8
 Steel-High     2-4    4-6
 East Pennsboro     2-6    4-8
 Camp Hill     1-6    2-11
 Susquehanna Twp.     0-6    0-10
A look at Cumberland County high school games of the week (Jan. 16-21)

Saturday's local scores

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 87, East Pennsboro 52

Hoops for Harmony at Chambersburg

Shippensburg 50, Lansdowne 38

Monday's local schedule

Nonleague

Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m.

Cole Trn's 18 points help Shippensburg weather Big Spring's patient play, zone defense in boys basketball triumph

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Northern, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News