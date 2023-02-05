A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 28.
* denotes division winner
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| State College
| 12-1
| 18-2
| Cumberland Valley
| 11-2
| 18-2
| Carlisle
| 6-7
| 12-8
| Chambersburg
| 6-7
| 11-9
| Central Dauphin
| 6-7
| 8-13
| Altoona
| 6-7
| 7-11
| CD East
| 5-8
| 8-12
| Harrisburg
| 1-12
| 2-16
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Mechanicsburg
| 10-3
| 14-5
| Milton Hershey
| 9-3
| 14-5
| Hershey
| 9-4
| 13-6
Red Land
7-6
12-8
| Cedar Cliff
| 6-7
| 10-9
| Palmyra
| 5-8
| 10-11
| Lower Dauphin
| 5-8
| 8-11
| Mifflin County
| 1-13
| 2-18
COLONIAL DIVISION
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Waynesboro*
| 14-0
| 19-1
| Greencastle
| 10-4
| 13-7
| Shippensburg
| 10-4
| 12-7
| Gettysburg
| 9-4
| 11-9
| Big Spring
| 5-8
| 11-8
| Northern
| 5-9
| 8-11
| West Perry
| 1-13
| 2-18
| James Buchanan
| 1-13
| 1-20
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Trinity*
| 14-0
| 17-2
| Bishop McDevitt
| 12-2
| 14-4
| Middletown
| 8-6
| 12-10
| Steel-High
| 5-8
| 8-11
| East Penn
| 5-9
| 8-12
| Boiling Springs
| 5-8
| 6-13
| Camp Hill
| 3-11
| 7-15
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 1-12
| 1-18
Tuesday's schedule
Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
