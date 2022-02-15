Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: Shippensburg surges early, defeats Trinity in semifinals

Jeremy Thomas’ third-quarter-outlet pass, fittingly, landed in the eager hands of Anthony Smith with less than five seconds to play in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Tournament semifinal at Mechanicsburg high school.

Smith, Shippensburg’s 6-foot, 8-inch senior center, caught it in stride, wound up, lifted his 255-pound frame off the floor and threw down an emphatic windmill dunk to punctuate a 75-60 Shippensburg victory over Trinity and punch the Greyhounds’ ticket to the conference championship game scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Thursday at Milton Hershey School.

“They really, really wanted to be here,” Shippensburg coach Ray Staver said of the Greyhounds, “especially our seniors. It means a lot to them.”

A Shippensburg senior quartet of Smith, Thomas, Jayden Statum and Carter Funk accounted for 62 of the Greyhounds’ 75 points. Smith, a Minnesota football commit, led all scorers with 29 and set the tone offensively from the post.

“He played really well,” Staver said of Smith. “He made some big free throws. He rebounded for us. We did a nice job of getting the ball in to him.”

Smith scored four points in a first-quarter surge that gave the Greyhounds (17-2) a 19-5 lead.

“I thought we started very slowly,” said Trinity coach Larry Kostelac, “and dug ourselves into a deep hole. We had to dig our way back. The ball wasn’t falling for us. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. We shot very poorly, and you can’t do that in this type of game.”

In the middle of the surge was Thomas, who finished the night with 19 points, including back-to-back baskets in the first quarter run and again in the fourth quarter to keep the Shamrocks (16-5) at a distance.

“He had some big buckets for us. He really played strong, and he defended Gabbidon well,” Staver said.

Trinity’s Julian Gabbidon grinded out 25 points to lead the Shamrocks. His dunk 91 seconds into the contest gave Trinity a 3-2 lead, and he led the Shamrocks’ comeback effort. Trailing by 13 points at halftime and by as many as 18 in the third quarter, the Shamrocks chipped away.

“I give our kids credit, a lot of credit,” Kostelac said, “for really digging in and scrapping and playing as hard as get out.”

A Trey Weiand 3-pointer cut the deficit to 10 points with 2:26 remaining.

“We had seen them on film playing from behind against another team,” Staver said of the Shamrocks, “and we knew what they would do. They were really going to extend. They were really going to gamble, and they would start jacking up 3s. Our scouting report said that, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Trinity crawled to within seven points, at 67-60, with a minute left, but a pair of Smith free throws sparked an 8-0 run, capped by Smith’s dunk, to close out the team’s victory.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

