Mid-Penn Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff uses 4th-quarter surge to top Cumberland Valley in OT, advance to title game

HARRISBURG — As Sam Grube’s corner 3-pointer swam through the last remaining fibers of the net midway through the fourth quarter, Cedar Cliff head boys basketball coach Tigh Savercool walked down to the end of his bench and clenched his fist with a vehement fist pump.

“Yeah, once I hit that three[-pointer],” Grube said, “my adrenaline was just pumping. … We started making layups, playing good defense and really everything just got good from there for us.”

Got good it did.

Facing an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter against a touted Cumberland Valley outfit, the Colts were searching for a catalyst.

A 14-0 run did the trick.

With Grube’s momentum-swinging 3-pointer, followed by an and-one call on a layup in transition, Cedar Cliff clawed back and forced overtime against the Eagles. With both teams hunting for a bucket in the first two minutes of extra play, Tyler Houser finally snapped the scoreless skid with a jumper at the foul line with 1:44 left.

One minute, 24 seconds later, Houser stood on that same foul line and knocked down a pair of free-throws to ice a 50-46 overtime win for the Colts in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School Tuesday.

The Colts are now pitted against Shippensburg at Milton Hershey High School Thursday for the Mid-Penn title. The Greyhounds topped Trinity 75-60 in Mechanicsburg in the other semifinal bout.

“We had guys in a much more expanded role that we were asking them to do — a lot more than what they needed to do for the previous 21 games,” Savercool said of Tuesday’s win. “So I think they just needed to get a little bit stronger belief in their head that they can do it. And when we got to a 4-0, 6-0 run, I think it kind of flowered into something that was a lot of good for us and we controlled the tempo and the momentum to the finish.”

Down big man Justin Houser due to a non-COVID illness, and seniors Charlie Werner and Mike Armanini due to injury, the Colts were in need of role players to step up. Tyler Houser — a Virginia Military Institute commit — has fit that mold all season, but players like Grube proved to be the deciding factor Tuesday.

Tyler led all scorers with 24 points while Grube contributed nine of his own. Seven of those nine came in the pivotal fourth quarter.

“He’s a super sophomore,” Savercool said of Grube. “He is going to be a really special player for our program. He was really good around Christmas time for us in early January. He had a rough spell for a couple of weeks with shooting the ball, but he works hard, he gets after it and he puts his nose to the grindstone. So, tonight, his reward came back out with his performance in the second half.”

Cumberland Valley was without the services of their big man Jackson Boone Tuesday as well due to an undisclosed injury. Despite the outcome, the Eagles had their share of players rise to the occasion in Boone’s stead, specifically senior guard Spencer Titus.

Titus scored a team-high 19 points and motored the Eagles’ offense for the majority of the night. He dropped a nine-point third quarter, which helped CV balloon its advantage to eight by the end of the frame at 38-30. His personal third-quarter barrage accounted for four drives to the hoop, including a crowd-stirring and-one opportunity around the 6:00 mark.

Titus also scored six points in the first quarter.

“Spencer played well,” CV head coach David Vespignani said.” Spencer made plays, and he did what we know he’s capable of doing. And for a while there, he really carried us, and without him out there, we’re probably not in that situation that even we were in. So again, I’m proud of him for kind of carrying us offensively and doing what he did.”

Prior to the Colts’ fourth-quarter surge, CV had held the lead since the 2:10 mark of the first quarter. They also carried a 25-22 halftime edge and outscored Cedar Cliff 13-8 in the third.

The pieces to the puzzle just fell apart down the stretch.

“I think the biggest thing we need to take from this is that you got to play 32 minutes,” Vespignani said. “In the playoffs, you don’t play bad teams, so you have to keep your foot on the pedal for 32 minutes. And if you don’t do that, you pack up your stuff and you go home.”

On the flip side, Tuesday’s triumph is a momentum kick for the Colts. Prior to the Mid-Penn Tournament, Cedar Cliff dropped its final two games of the regular season. In those games, they were down members of their starting five as well.

They feel the losses prepared them for this moment.

“Some of those, we were playing shorthanded in those games, too,” Savercool said, “with the injuries that we had. So, I think that actually those games helped us tonight, because some of those guys got extra minutes.”

“Oh, for sure,” Grube later said in agreement with his coach. “We didn’t want to lose again. We just really wanted to win this game, especially with it being CV. It was a great one.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.