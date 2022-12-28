Mechanicsburg boys basketball spaces out Selinsgrove in Sauve Tournament consolation triumph

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball early in the consolation game of the Sauve Bros. Tournament Wednesday, but Mechanicsburg started to click when Chance Yanoski banged home three 3-pointers in the opening half, eventually leading to a 53-26 win over Selinsgrove.

Spencer Nolan added two long balls, as the Wildcats finally got the spacing and ball movement to get their shooters open. The spacing of players also allowed Justin Bardo and Josh Smith to drive and find Seth Brubaker in the open post for a couple of baskets.

For the Seals, they made only one of eight from the arc, and missed all three free-throws in the half that saw Mechanicsburg take a 25-11 lead into the break.

Yonoski led the Wildcats with 19 points, Nolan added 12 and Smith added 10.

Blake Haddon again led the Seals with nine points. Nate Cataldi added seven, but the Seals played the entire half without Gavin Bastian, who rolled an ankle.

