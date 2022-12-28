Mechanicsburg boys basketball spaces out Selinsgrove in Sauve Tournament consolation triumph

Jeffrey Kauffman
For The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg beat the Colts 48-41 led by Brubaker's 16 points
Christian Eby
Both teams struggled to shoot the ball early in the consolation game of the Sauve Bros. Tournament Wednesday, but Mechanicsburg started to click when Chance Yanoski banged home three 3-pointers in the opening half, eventually leading to a 53-26 win over Selinsgrove.
Spencer Nolan added two long balls, as the Wildcats finally got the spacing and ball movement to get their shooters open. The spacing of players also allowed Justin Bardo and Josh Smith to drive and find Seth Brubaker in the open post for a couple of baskets.
For the Seals, they made only one of eight from the arc, and missed all three free-throws in the half that saw Mechanicsburg take a 25-11 lead into the break.
Yonoski led the Wildcats with 19 points, Nolan added 12 and Smith added 10.
Blake Haddon again led the Seals with nine points. Nate Cataldi added seven, but the Seals played the entire half without Gavin Bastian, who rolled an ankle.
Photos: Waynesboro boys basketball remains unbeaten with holiday tournament win over Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg's Justin Bardo, left, drives around Waynesboro's Jaylon Bean, right, during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Seth Brubaker, center, passes the ball away from in between Waynesboro's Michael Young, left, and Jaylon Bean, right, during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Chance Yanoski, center, shoots for two points in front of Waynesboro's Tanyon Shaull, left, and Ryan Shaffer, right, during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Seth Brubaker, left, looks for a open teammate to pass to as Waynesboro's Tanyon Shaull, right, applies pressure during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, right, and Waynesboro's Cooper Hough, left, scramble to chase down a loose ball during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, left, shoots for two points over top of Waynesboro's Cooper Hough during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Seth Brubaker, center, shoots for two points over top of Waynesboro's Tanyon Shaull, right, during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Chance Yanoski, center, passes the ball away as Waynesboro's Jaylon Bean, front, covers him during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, left, shoots for two points in front of Waynesboro's Ryan Shaffer, right, during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gabe Pinsker, center, has his shot blocked by Waynesboro's Tanyon Shaull, right, during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!