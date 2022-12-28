 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mechanicsburg boys basketball spaces out Selinsgrove in Sauve Tournament consolation triumph

  • Updated
  • 0
Mechanicsburg Waynesboro 8.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Chance Yanoski, center, passes the ball away as Waynesboro's Jaylon Bean, front, covers him during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg beat the Colts 48-41 led by Brubaker's 16 points

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball early in the consolation game of the Sauve Bros. Tournament Wednesday, but Mechanicsburg started to click when Chance Yanoski banged home three 3-pointers in the opening half, eventually leading to a 53-26 win over Selinsgrove.

Spencer Nolan added two long balls, as the Wildcats finally got the spacing and ball movement to get their shooters open. The spacing of players also allowed Justin Bardo and Josh Smith to drive and find Seth Brubaker in the open post for a couple of baskets.

Manheim Township clears late Boiling Springs surge with OT win in Alumni Tournament consolation
Jaydon Smith 'drops dimes,' guides Carlisle boys basketball to Alumni Tournament title over Cedar Cliff

For the Seals, they made only one of eight from the arc, and missed all three free-throws in the half that saw Mechanicsburg take a 25-11 lead into the break.

Yonoski led the Wildcats with 19 points, Nolan added 12 and Smith added 10.

Blake Haddon again led the Seals with nine points. Nate Cataldi added seven, but the Seals played the entire half without Gavin Bastian, who rolled an ankle.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Manheim Township's Henson powers in dunk against Boiling Springs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News