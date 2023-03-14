LANCASTER — For 23 minutes and 53.3 seconds of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 5A second-round matchup against Exeter at Manheim Township High School, the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team kept the Eagles on their toes.

But at the 6.6-second mark of the third quarter, the pressure and weight, in a blink of an eye, felt as if it was lifted off the Eagles’ shoulders.

Nursing an eight-point lead, Exeter’s Teddy Snyder was fouled on a made 3-point attempt. Snyder’s chance for a four-point play missed wide left, but teammate Reece Garvin barreled in to collect the offensive board and banked in a stickback to punctuate an 18-6 third-quarter run.

The Wildcats, stunned by the unanticipated momentum shift, couldn’t overcome the flurry, and the District 3 champion Eagles soared to a 66-49 triumph. The win advances Exeter to Friday’s quarterfinals opposite Peters Township, a 58-56 winner over Lampeter Strasburg earlier Tuesday, at a site and time to be determined.

“We were talking about the apple cart for Warwick tipping over (in the District 3 quarterfinals). Ours tipped over right there,” Mechanicsburg head coach Mikey Gaffey said. “And the reason being is, that’s such a good team, and they know how to press the gas and they also know how to run some stuff. So when you get behind them, and then you have to press, then that becomes an issue, too.”

Exeter’s 5-0 spark to end the third typified the Eagles’ ability to counter every Mechanicsburg response. With less than a second left in the first half, and the Wildcats (19-9) up one, Anthony Caccese gathered a misfired 3-pointer and guided in a stick back to put the Eagles ahead at intermission.

Gaffey identified the halftime buzzer beater as the foundation to Exeter’s second-half surge. The Eagles (25-6) also showcased their flair for the 3-pointer, draining eight. Garvin, who led all scorers with 21 points, converted five from deep while Zyion Paschall swished a pair to underline 10 points.

Caccese finished with 15.

“I think with them being plus one, it just gave them a feeling of reassurance coming off that quarter where it would have been nice to have the lead,” Gaffey said. “And then the third quarter just snowballed. But we came down here to play against the district champion — that beat Manheim Central by double digits — so we knew what we were getting into.”

The Wildcats recognized the tall task and were up for the challenge.

Exeter’s lead grew no larger than five points in the second quarter after it stood at 12-9 through one. Mechanicsburg’s Josh Smith poured in 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, and was responsible for seven of the ‘Cats’ nine in the opening period.

Justin Bardo knocked down four treys in a 14-point outing while Chance Yanoski and Seth Brubaker each added eight. But despite the Wildcats’ first-half punches, the Eagles absorbed the blows by way of the 3-ball or feeding Caccese in the paint.

“One of the things that disjointed us a little bit tonight, was we usually put Justin (Bardo) on the other team's big guy and use Seth (Brubaker) as the helper,” Gaffey said. “And you saw tonight, with the shooters that they had, and the guard play, that we had to move Justin around. … We knew other teams had trouble with (Caccese). So coming in, we knew he would be a load, and he sure was.”

While Mechanicsburg’s postseason road ended in the state second round, Gaffey expressed pride in his team.

In his first year on the Wildcat bench, the skipper saw a new starting five and a group with little varsity experience take Mechanicsburg on a journey few imagined.

“I told them in there,” Gaffey said outside of the locker room, “I could’ve talked for hours, and my kudos to them started long ago. It's every night at the dinner table with my wife, my daughter and on the phone with my son. We have a great group of guys, and one of the things that they did really well this year for us, was they were mature. They executed a lot of stuff on a short turnaround, on a short leash, and that sometimes, when you take on a new high school program, it takes about a year for stuff to digest.”

