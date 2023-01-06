Mechanicsburg boys basketball blasts Mifflin County behind 2nd-half surge, Josh Smith's 26 points

The clock on the scoreboard crept below 10 seconds as Mechanicsburg boys basketball’s Josh Smith cut across the top of the key and rifled a pass to Nathan Bardo, camped in the far right corner just beyond the 3-point arc.

Nathan Bardo gathered the cross pass, and a quiet Wildcat student section waited in anticipation. As time cleared six seconds, the senior guard’s 3-point shot swam through the net, awakening the Mechanicsburg faithful.

Nathan Bardo’s 3-pointer before intermission not only snapped an 8-0 Mifflin County run but electrified a Wildcat assembly that had fallen into an offensive lull. The 3-point spark pumped a newfound energy into the Wildcats to start the second half, as Mechanicsburg engineered a 21-2 tear to pull away from the Huskies and grabbed a convincing 74-47 victory Friday at home.

“I knew he was gonna hit it because everyone on our team does good at everything,” Smith said. “Everyone can shoot, everyone can drive, everyone can do whatever. And I have the trust in him to make that shot.”

“He's the consummate team player, that in this day and age of basketball, a lot of people don't want to accept that type of role,” Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey said of Nathan Bardo. “So, we're so fortunate to have him, and yes, that shot, it stabilized us at the end of the first half. It did electrify the guys in here.”

Smith’s trust in Nathan Bardo laid the foundation for Mechanicsburg’s third-quarter run, but it was the shifty sophomore who held the golden ticket to the offensive reins. Smith poured in a game-high 26 points, punctuated by a 12-point first quarter and nine points in the pivotal third.

The Wildcats (8-3, 4-1 Mid-Penn Keystone) harnessed a 19-10 lead after one before the Huskies sliced into the deficit with a 14-point second quarter. Mechanicsburg spun into foul trouble, allowing Mifflin County (1-11, 0-6) to reach the bonus and fuel the 14 points with five makes at the free-throw line.

“I think there's ways we just weren't doing what we do best, like pressuring the ball and using our athleticism to our advantage,” said Chance Yanoski, who added 19 points. “I think once we started doing that, we got a lot of easy buckets.”

A trading of field goals opened the third quarter until Mechanicsburg unleashed a tenacious press defense. The Wildcats swiped several steals — queuing multiple transition opportunities — and clamped down on Husky lanes to the hoop. Smith’s nine tallies authored the run while Justin Bardo provided eight and Yanoski chipped in seven.

“When we came out (of halftime), we put our foot on their neck and we wanted to get out in transition,” Yanoski said. “I think it really just showed how we wanted this game … and took advantage of our strengths. We just put them to sleep.”

Mifflin County was led by Aiden Reed’s 14 points and nine from Aiden Attivo. Reed scored 12 of 14 points in the second quarter and drew the Huskies within seven.

Then Nathan Bardo answered with the backbreaking 3-pointer.

“I've been fortunate to coach so many different places, and even at the college level at Penn State Harrisburg,” Gaffey said. “I’ve had some great guys and some great teams. But this team ranks right up there with all of them because of all the things that they do.”

