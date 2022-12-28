Manheim Township clears late Boiling Springs surge with OT win in Alumni Tournament consolation

Ethan Yenser drilled pair of wing 3-pointers with under a minute left, giving the Boiling Springs boys basketball team a two-point lead at the time.

But it was a challenge, and an uphill battle, visiting Manheim Township was up for. Bennett Parmer converted a layup on the other end before the regulation horn sounded and sent the Bubblers and Blue Streaks into overtime. Despite its late surge, Boiling Springs couldn’t keep stride with the resilient Township bunch, as eight overtime free throws lifted the Blue Streaks to a 54-42 triumph Wednesday in the consolation game of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

While it was Parmer’s shots down the stretch that pushed the game to an extra period, Sebastian Henson was Township’s offensive engine. Henson drained 6 3-pointers en route to a game-high 30 points. In supporting cast, Parmer and Quinn Snyder logged eight points each.

“He had a hell of a night. He had some tough shots, and they weren't all open,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said of Henson. “And to be honest, that's the difference. They don't have another guy in double digits — one guy stroking.”

The Bubblers (2-6, 0-2 Capital) consistently applied pressure but couldn’t break through for the lead until late in the fourth quarter. Township (4-7) snatched a 10-8 first-quarter advantage and expanded their lead to seven by first half’s end at 22-15. Boiling Springs kept the margin within single digits the entirety of second half and pulled within four or less on several occasions leading up to the late fourth-quarter leap.

Yenser paced Boiling Springs with 15 points. Brayden Richie was the other Bubbler to clear double figures, scoring 12. Carson Tuckey and Brandon Ascione accrued seven and six points apiece.

“Our kids’ effort’s hard,” Martin said. “It just comes down to maturity. … We got to learn from tonight, and we're going to turn these close games — we've got a bunch of them now; we’ve had a bunch close losses — and we’re gonna turn them around and start winning.”

Photos: Carlisle secures Alumni Tournament title with win over Cedar Cliff