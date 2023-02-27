MANHEIM – Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey had seen the potential in the Manheim Central boys basketball team when its shooters overwhelmed Red Lion in a 17-point victory for a tip-off tournament title in December.

Monday night, when the top-seeded Barons sank shot after shot in the early stages of the District 3 Class 5A semifinals at Doe Run Elementary School, Gaffey felt a familiar sinking feeling.

The top-seeded Barons drained five 3-pointers in the first quarter, made eight of their 11 3-point attempts in the first half and rode the hot shooting to a 70-52 victory.

“My biggest concern coming down here,” Gaffey said, “was if we saw that team, which has shown itself a few times this year, then we would be in trouble.”

Three different players netted 3-pointers in the first-quarter barrage for the Barons (20-4), including freshman Chase Book, who opened the scoring with a corner 3 off a pass from Aaron Enterline and finished with 11 points. Manheim Central made its first four shots from distance and didn’t miss until Trey Grube’s heave at the end of the first quarter bounced off the rim, one of the few misfires in Grube’s team-high 21-point performance.

“We’ve been great in execution and everything we’ve done,” said Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher, “but we haven’t had a game where we were shooting, and everything was going in. This is the first time it’s happened since probably the second game of the year (against Red Lion). We know it’s there, and it’s just one of those things where the confidence flows.”

The flowing confidence sends the Barons to Thursday’s Class 5A championship game, scheduled for 4:15 at Hershey’s Giant Center, against Exeter, a 50-46 winner over Hershey in the other semifinal. The Wildcats (18-7) drop into Wednesday’s third-place game where they’ll host Hershey at 7 p.m. to determine playoff seeding in a gym still buzzing with Mechanicsburg’s buzzer-beating win over Warwick in the quarterfinals.

“We had such an emotional game against Warwick from Thursday,” Gaffey said. “I don’t know if we ever fully recovered from that.”

The Wildcats also struggled to recover from the first-quarter punch they took in Monday’s semifinal, but they made an effort, and a run in each quarter, to keep the game within their range. Chance Yanoski’s 10 first-quarter points kept them within 11 at the end of the period, and his game-high 24 points – nine of them from NBA-range 3-pointers – put a cap on the Manheim Central momentum.

“I didn’t see that on film,” Fisher said. “I knew he could shoot it. I did not know he could shoot it shoot it.”

Spencer Nolan added 10 points to the Mechanicsburg book, and Josh Smith and Seth Brubaker scored six each. At the other end of the floor, Aaron Enterline served as the Barons’ catalyst. The 6-3 junior forward scored 18 points to complement 11 rebounds, three steals, several defensive stops and two fourth-quarter dunks that punctuated his – and the Barons’ – complete performance.

“Aaron knows what he’s capable of now,” Fisher said. “And once you get that belief in him, he’s able to do what he does, and it’s awesome.”

The Giant Center gives the Barons their first district playoff destination away from the cozy confines of Doe Run Elementary, their home away from home during ongoing renovations at the high school, with a maximum occupancy of 1,000 people, and seating for far fewer on game days.

“It’s a great, bright gym,” Fisher said, “and with us practicing here and us being able to go through our routine – and the routine’s been the same for all these home playoff games – and not having to drive on a rainy day, that goes a long way.”

