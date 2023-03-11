Less than four minutes into the second half, Trinity's Owen Schlager purposely tied up Vaux Big Picture's Tyrone Falligan. Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac, Jr. would typically be upset about a foul 40 feet from the basket, but this time he let it slide as the intent was to stop play to substitute out his entire starting lineup for the rest of the game.

You can do that when you're ahead 61-16.

The final score wasn't as impressive, but that didn't lessen the stellar performance by the Shamrocks as they dominated the Cougars 72-45 in the boys PIAA Class 3A first-round game on Saturday afternoon.

With the victory, Kostelac notched the 800th win of his illustrious and storied career.

"As a player back in the Ice Age, I always played for the next possession," Kostelac said in a presentation after the game. "When I got in this business, I made a promise to the guy that hired me that I would coach for the next possession. That's exactly what we're going to do.

"Eight hundred is great, but let's go get 801 on Wednesday."

Trinity (22-3) advances to face either District 12's Math, Civics & Sciences or District 11's Palmerton at a neutral site to be determined. Not counting the COVID-19 canceled 2020 championships, the Shamrocks have reached the second round of the state playoffs in eight of the last ten seasons.

Punctuated by two resounding dunks from Adelphe Cisse and Schlager, the Shamrocks raced out to a 23-6 first-quarter lead. Vaux Big Picture didn't have an answer for Trinity's deadly long-range shooting or its considerable size advantage around the basket.

The Shamrocks extended their margin in the second quarter, going on a 12-0 run before Kostelac began liberally substituting.

"It felt great," senior Trey Weiand said. "It was a great team win. We played really fast at a great pace. We did what we were supposed to do and took care of business today."

Vaux Big Picture (18-9) was playing without its leading scorer Maki Hill, who averaged over 20 points a game this season.

"We were surprised," Kostelac said. "We did not know it until warmups. We had no clue until we started counting heads, and then we tried to figure out who wasn't here."

In only 13 minutes of action, Schlager led all scorers with 20 points, including three three-pointers. Weiand and Nate Gelnett reached double-digits with 10 points apiece, while twin towers Mike Bednostin and Cisse each added eight.

Junior Cameron Rembert was tops for District 12's Vaux Big Picture with 14 points.

"It's not about me," Kostelac said. "It's about all the guys past and all the kids right now.

"I'm very, very lucky. I'm a blessed guy to be able to do what I love to do for as long as I can at my high school alma mater. How many guys can say that? And I'm still enjoying it. When I don't, and I'm not playing for that next possession, then it's time for me to turn it over to somebody else. Right now, I got some juice in the tank, and I can still get after it a little bit."

Photos: Trinity boys basketball celebrates District 3 3A championship win over Delone Catholic