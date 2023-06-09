The West Shore School District School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Rutherford as Cedar Cliff’s head boys basketball coach at its meeting Thursday evening.

Rutherford, a former interim head coach at Mechanicsburg and volunteer assistant on the Colts staff last season, steps in after Tigh Savercool submitted his resignation in April after seven seasons with the program. The position comes with a stipend of $8,650.

“It feels great,” Rutherford said. “The kids and the families, and the community and administration at Cedar Cliff have been great. (They’ve been) very welcoming since our first time stepping in the door last year as a volunteer to now as the head coach. It's a good fit. It's what my family and I are looking for.”

Prior to joining Savercool’s staff last winter, Rutherford served as Mechanicsburg’s interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats went 11-13 under Rutherford’s direction and qualified for the District 3 Class 5A postseason.

Rutherford reapplied for the position following the season, and the school board voted against his appointment with a 7-1 decision. His coaching career also includes a six-year stint at Camp Hill, where the Lions forged a 65-89 record under his guidance, and a nine-year ride as an assistant on Bob Strickler's staff at Mechanicsburg.

“Just to be back in it again, as a head coach, after Mechanicsburg, there was a time period that I didn't think I'd ever coach again,” Rutherford said. “Lots of close friends and family reached out and just kind of reassured me that I had a lot to give and a lot to offer. God had a plan for me, and I didn't know what it was. And it turns out, it's at Cedar Cliff, and I'm honored for that.

“But I do appreciate everything that (Mechanicsburg athletic director) Seth Pehanich and Bob Strickler did for me there, and they continue to be supporters of me, and that means a lot to me.”

Since Savercool’s resignation, Rutherford has been running the Colts’ open gyms and summer camp. He said he hopes to institute some of the same values Savercool preached in his first year as skipper.

The Colts will also develop a new identity on the court with the departure of several starting seniors.

“I could never thank Tigh enough for believing in me to bring me in,” Rutherford said. “He had a staff that was already established … and there's a lot of great things over the last seven years when he was there that we want to continue to build on.”

