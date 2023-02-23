Mechanicsburg’s Justin Bardo could’ve lost his confidence.

Between the second and third quarters of a District 3 Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinal Thursday, four of Bardo’s shots either grazed, rolled out of or clanged off the rim.

But with 3.5 seconds left on the clock, the shooting woes no longer mattered.

Tied 39-39 with Warwick, Bardo set his feet in the far right corner of the Wildcat court, just beyond the 3-point line. As Mechanicsburg held for the last possession, Josh Smith darted into the teeth of the Warrior defense, and rather than drawing contact from the pair of Warwick defenders closing in, and likely earning a trip to the foul line, kicked to an open Bardo.

“I knew right as I drove in, they were gonna slide,” Smith said. “I have faith in everyone on our team and Justin just happened to be in the corner, and I just hit him.”

Three seconds later, the Mechanicsburg student section stormed the court, celebrating Bardo’s game-winning buzzer beater and a 42-39 victory over the Warriors. The Wildcats visit Manheim Central, a 64-54 quarterfinal winner over Muhlenberg, in Monday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.

“It hasn't really hit me yet,” Bardo said after the mayhem, still trying to catch his breath. “I think it's gonna be more mind-blowing later, but I'm glad I hit the shot. Thanks to Josh for passing me the ball.”

Bardo’s thanks to Smith extended beyond the timely assist. Without the sophomore guard, Mechanicsburg (18-6) wouldn’t have been in position for a game-clincher.

Five minutes prior to Bardo’s heroics, Smith recharged a spiraling Wildcat bunch. Down 33-26 to the Warriors (17-8), Smith strung together a personal 8-0 run, which included two 3s, two steals and contested layup.

It gave the Wildcats a one-point lead in a matter of a minute.

“I kind of thought to myself, I was like, ‘We need a spark. We need to get back into this game,’” Smith said, “because it was pretty late in the fourth and we were still down by a little bit. Those two 3s really helped.”

Warwick managed to hit the reset button with a Ya’Majesty Washington three-point play and Caleb Johnsen layup through traffic.

But Mechanicsburg had a response to every Warwick punch in the final stretch. Smith tied the game at 39 with 41.2 seconds left on a layup from a Chance Yanoski steal and assist.

“Each huddle, we just kept saying, ‘There's not much to go over. Keep doing what you're doing,’” Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey said.

Mechanicsburg’s persistence paid off, and the Wildcats endured several momentum swings across the first three quarters. The hosts garnered a 12-9 advantage through one only to see the Warriors scratch back with an 8-2 second period and jump ahead by three at halftime.

Smith led all Wildcat scorers with 18 points while Yanoksi added nine. Bardo’s game-winner underlined a six-point night.

“I can really thank Coach (Perry) Owens for (giving me that confidence),” Bardo said. “He trusts me. He talks to me after every shot, and he just gives me the confidence to keep shooting the ball and shoot it well.”

Washington paced Warwick with 10 points. Meanwhile, Trevor Evans buried a trio of 3-pointers for 9 and Carter Horst matched that output with three field goals and two free throws.

Eighteen turnovers impeded the Warriors’ momentum, but the visitors withstood the offensive struggles. Warwick’s 8-2 second-quarter run and a 5-0 burst to open the third triggered the Wildcats’ initial scamper.

“Warwick is fantastic,” Gaffey said. “The coach is fantastic there and has done a great job. So, one of the things that we relished in tonight was we want to go and be places that Coach (Chris) Christensen and Warwick had been. And so that was sort of a motivator for us.”

In the end, little motivation was needed. A timely pass, a shooter’s confidence and home-crowd backing sufficed.

“I really want to thank everybody on the court for the last minute of the game,” Bardo said. “We just controlled the last minute to be able to get up that shot.

“It was perfect.”

