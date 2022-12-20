JD Hunter's physical presence emerges in Cumberland Valley boys basketball's win over Chambersburg

JD Hunter’s physicality, defensive agility and — he admits — a touch of rage transcends from the football field to the basketball court.

The Chambersburg boys basketball team received a dose of Hunter’s physical demeanor Tuesday night at the Eagle Dome. The Cumberland Valley senior attacked the paint with authority, drew seven fouls and locked down his man defensively.

Hunter delivered a career- and game-high 20 points, and a staunch defensive effort from the Eagles across the final three quarters lifted CV to a convincing 55-37 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over the Trojans.

“He’s a really, really good football player, but he’s a really good (basketball player, too),“ CV head coach David Vespignani said. “Because he’s so strong, that when your guarding him, and if he gets around you, he’s just too strong and he can go finish. He did an unbelievable job tonight.”

Hunter’s commanding presence set the tone for the Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Commonwealth) Tuesday. In the first half, he led all scorers with 12 points and gathered a pair of steals. Chambersburg (4-2, 2-1) had weathered Hunter and the Eagles’ punches in the first quarter and grabbed a 15-13 lead.

Then the momentum shifted.

The Eagles soared to a 6-0 run in the opening possessions of the second quarter with four and two points from Hunter and Jackson Boone. The jolt translated to the defensive side of the ball, as Chambersburg stumbled to one point in the second — a free throw off a Hunter technical foul — and CV coasted to an 11-1 blitz to close out the first half.

“In practice this week, we really paid attention to focusing in on every single play,” Hunter said. “We have spurts where we’re really good or really bad, but we really wanted to have more good spurts the entire game.”

Chambersburg’s Jatavius Kelly, who punctured the Eagles for 10 points in the first quarter, was kept off the scoresheet in the second. CV blanked Chambersburg from the field in the second and limited the visitors to three makes in the third.

“That first quarter, they came out and they made a ton of shots,” Vespignani said. “And we told our guys, I said, ‘Look, they scored 15 points, but they made everything, and they made tough shots.’ We just wanted to stick with what we were doing — just keep contesting everything.”

CV stuck to the script. The Eagles pounced for a 9-5 spree in the third and nearly doubled the Trojans output (14-9) by quarter’s end. A 17-12 advantage in the fourth polished off the victory.

Hunter’s career mark guided the hosts, but it was CV’s deep rotation fueling the winning effort. Amid foul trouble, Boone cracked double digits with 12 points, Dylan Levis dropped seven, and Nolan Gilbert and Kip Gottlieb tacked on four apiece. Kelly splashed in 16 to pace the Trojans.

“One thing I love about this group is we’re probably nine deep. … Those guys off the bench, just kept pushing out there,” Vespignani said.

For Hunter, Tuesday’s game served as a turning point. The senior saw his signature football physicality emerge, and contribute, on the hardwood.

“I haven’t had the best games to start the season, and I was just fed up and my team kept believing in me and encouraging me,” Hunter said. “I just wanted to go out there and play and have fun. Thanks to them, and the chemistry we have and the bond we have, it just really showed that we were playing like a team.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley downs Chambersburg in Commonwealth boys basketball