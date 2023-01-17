JD Hunter's 'dawg' mentality powers Cumberland Valley boys basketball's commanding win over Carlisle

The Cumberland Valley student section might have put it best ahead of CV's 65-46 victory over visiting Carlisle Tuesday night, when it boasted that JD Hunter’s “got that dawg in him.”

“He's just one of those kids that doesn't lack confidence,” CV head boys basketball coach David Vespignani said of Hunter, a senior guard. “There's so many kids nowadays that when one or two things go wrong for them, or they miss a shot or turn it over, they sort of hang their head, and he's not one of those kids. He’s one of those kids as a coach you love because I can get on JD, and it makes him play better.”

Hunter’s “dawg” mentality is crucial in a taxing Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys basketball season, especially in games against backyard rival Carlisle that often include several runs but little sustained momentum.

Tuesday night’s meeting at the Eagle Dome was much of the opposite. With physical play and five 3-pointers in a 23-point outing, Hunter helped CV turn a six-point lead at halftime into a momentum-seizing 20-12 third-quarter in the win over the Herd.

The victory not only erased any doubts from a nip-and-tuck 53-49 win over Carlisle Dec. 30, but it also extended CV’s undefeated record to 14-0 (8-0 Commonwealth).

“It was a close game (Dec. 30), and I felt like I needed to redeem myself from my last performance against them,” Hunter said. “I wanted to make it up to my players, and I was just trying to bring energy like I always do. I feel like tonight we played as a team.”

While the 26-20 halftime lead provided the Eagles a sense of confidence, they weren’t satisfied. CV raced out to a 12-0 run to open the third quarter, fueled by five of Hunter’s 23 points and baskets from Nolan Gilbert, Nolan Buzalka and Dylan Levis.

“(The halftime lead) was only six points, and we felt like it should have been more,” Hunter said. “We came out and we said we got to dominate the first four minutes and hopefully shut them out. And we did.”

Carlisle (8-7, 2-6) managed to stop the bleeding at the end of the third with buckets from Jaydon Smith, Jeremiah Snyder and Julian Christopher, but the momentum had shifted to the CV bench.

CV coaxed several Carlisle turnovers to open the fourth and took off in transition to collect points in the paint. Buzalka gathered eight of his 13 points in the final frame, including two hard-contact layups off Herd turnovers, while Gilbert added three notches to his 11 points.

Levis knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining to reach double figures at 10 points.

“For a while there we had five guys that were all under 10 (points per game) but were all in that nine a game range,” Vespignani said. “And I just think that makes us hard to game plan against. If you have somebody that's weak defensively, we can take advantage of that. …And if you want to try to game plan to take away one of our guys, we have guys that can step up and make plays.”

Carlisle had applied pressure early with a 6-2 run and trailed CV 12-8 by the first quarter's conclusion. Jaydon Smith drilled two first-quarter 3-pointers to accent a 21-point effort, which paced all Herd scorers. Parker Smith canned another pair from deep range in the second to power his 15 points.

“They're No. 1 in the district for a reason,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “They’re a machine. They play well together on both ends of the court, and they execute on both ends of the court. … We stuck with them in the first half for awhile, but you can't come out and give up a 12-0 run right out of the half. We just can't allow that to happen.”

Hunter’s “dawg” mentality catalyzed CV's resurgence.

“He came out, hit his first couple of shots, and defensively, he was all over the place early and that just got him going,” Vespignani said. “And when he gets going, we just we sort of let him ride.”

