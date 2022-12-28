Jaydon Smith 'drops dimes,' guides Carlisle boys basketball to Alumni Tournament title over Cedar Cliff

Carlisle’s Jaydon Smith likes to drop dimes.

They’re dimes, in head coach Andre Anderson’s eyes, that foster a connectivity within his Herd boys basketball team. That once Smith gets the crisp, clean passes working, everyone else feeds off the junior guard’s energy.

Jaydon Smith, on his way to tournament MVP honors, handed out an unofficial eight assists and bucketed a game-high 16 points Wednesday to help Carlisle orchestrate a decisive 53-28 victory over Cedar Cliff in the second annual Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament championship. The Herd started the title tilt on the same wavelength, overcame a second-quarter dry spell and reached another gear in the second half to fly past the Colts.

“It just started with trust,” Jaydon Smith said. “We trust each other every time, and we trust each other to make shots. So, we had to keep trusting each other and we knew (the shots) were gonna start falling.”

Carlisle (5-2, 1-1 Commonwealth) entered Wednesday’s championship with momentum from a 72-41 drubbing of Manheim Township in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Herd recognized if they retained that same energy, the cards were in the fold for a similar outcome.

Cedar Cliff (3-4, 1-2 Keystone) grabbed a 7-5 advantage from opening tip before the Herd began to brew their response. Carlisle countered with an 8-0 run, spearheaded by Jaydon Smith and Julian Christopher. The pair sank a duet of 3s and connected on a full-court lob pass for a guaranteed layup.

“We was hungry to get this win,” Christopher said. “We came out with that energy.”

After a hiccup in momentum in the second quarter — where the teams combined for 17 points — Carlisle recharged at intermission. The Herd unleashed another level of physicality in the third quarter, keying on defensive stops and forced turnovers to seize the tempo.

Jaydon Smith dropped six points and a trio of assists to engineer a 16-3 third-quarter surge. Jeremiah Snyder got in the mix with five of his seven points — including a three-point play sequence — and Parker Smith built on his 11-point night with a trey. Christopher scored 12 points in the winning effort.

“They came together, and we played solid on the defensive end,” Anderson said. “We always love to let our defense be our offense. We’re a transition team. When we get going, we’re hard to stop, and we got a lot of athletes out there.”

Cedar Cliff kept a tight race in the first half and limited its offensive turnovers, preventing the Herd from getting out and running. The Colts sliced the early 13-7 deficit to two off a 4-0 burst to close out the first quarter. It wasn’t until the second quarter, when Carlisle authored a 6-0 spree, that the Colts' grip began to weaken.

“In the first half, I thought we had a good energy and we controlled the tempo in a way that we needed to,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said. “Carlisle’s a really good team, and we knew when we made mistakes, they were going to be opportunistic and make us pay. In the second half, we really just kind of became deer in headlights.”

Aiden Cada guided the Colt offense, canning 10 points. Sam Grube and Jaylen Mason recorded seven and six points, respectively.

Cada was the lone Cedar Cliff player to earn all-tournament team laurels. To complement Jaydon Smith’s MVP nod, Parker Smith and Christopher earned all-tournament team recognition.

“It’s crazy because it’s kinda like it carried over to everybody else,” Anderson said of Jaydon Smith’s play. “(Spencer Griffie) is diming it up; everybody’s throwing good passes. We preach that every day of practice … share the ball, move the ball around, and when we get our opportunities in transition, take ‘em. We just look like a good basketball team right now.”

Boiling Springs falls to Township in OT

Ethan Yenser drilled pair of wing 3-pointers with under a minute left, giving the Boiling Springs boys basketball team a two-point lead at the time.

But it was a challenge, and an uphill battle, visiting Manheim Township was up for. Bennett Parmer converted a layup on the other end before the regulation horn sounded and sent the Bubblers and Blue Streaks into overtime. Despite its late surge, Boiling Springs couldn’t keep stride with the resilient Township bunch, as eight overtime free throws lifted the Blue Streaks to a 54-42 triumph Wednesday in the consolation game of the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

While it was Parmer’s shots down the stretch that pushed the game to an extra period, Sebastian Henson was Township’s offensive engine. Henson drained 6 3-pointers en route to a game-high 30 points. In supporting cast, Parmer and Quinn Snyder logged eight points each.

“He had a hell of a night. He had some tough shots, and they weren't all open,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said of Henson. “And to be honest, that's the difference. They don't have another guy in double digits — one guy stroking.”

The Bubblers (2-6, 0-2 Capital) consistently applied pressure but couldn’t break through for the lead until late in the fourth quarter. Township (4-7) snatched a 10-8 first-quarter advantage and expanded their lead to seven by first half’s end at 22-15. Boiling Springs kept the margin within single digits the entirety of second half and pulled within four or less on several occasions leading up to the late fourth-quarter leap.

Yenser paced Boiling Springs with 15 points. Brayden Richie was the other Bubbler to clear double figures, scoring 12. Carson Tuckey and Brandon Ascione accrued seven and six points apiece.

“Our kids’ effort’s hard,” Martin said. “It just comes down to maturity. … We got to learn from tonight, and we're going to turn these close games — we've got a bunch of them now; we’ve had a bunch close losses — and we’re gonna turn them around and start winning.”

