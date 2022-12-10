Jason Creek collects 100th career victory in Big Spring's JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off title win over Newport

JT Kuhn would’ve been one of the players in the Big Spring boys basketball locker room to drench head coach Jason Creek with a bottle of water Saturday night.

Kuhn died of sudden cardiac arrest from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in Feb. 2019. And Saturday night, with memories of Kuhn plastered across the Big Spring High School cafeteria and gymnasium, Creek collected his 100th career win in the tournament dedicated to his former player.

With a ferocious defense and persistent game plan down in the post, Big Spring handled Newport 63-39 in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off tournament championship. In the process, sophomore Aidan Sallie set a new career-high 36 points, draining 15 shots from the field.

“He was always a kid that was more excited for other people's success than his own,” Creek said of Kuhn. “He would have definitely been spraying me with a water bottle just like those guys. He would have fit in good.”

Kuhn was relentless on the court in his Big Spring playing days, and the Bulldogs kept his unwavering spirit alive Saturday night.

Big Spring (2-0) hurried the visiting Buffaloes from the inbound and forced turnovers by cutting in front of passes and hounding whomever dribbled the ball. The Bulldogs scurried to an 18-9 first-quarter lead, driven by 13 of Sallie’s 36 points.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore received a touch nearly every time down the floor and drew mismatches in the paint. With a side-step to the left or right, or a roll off the pursuing defender, Sallie maneuvered his way to the rim.

“It's matchups, but it's about the team,” Sallie said. “They look for me, and they're the guys that do it for me. I can only do so much. You put a bunch of guys that don't know what they're doing or don’t know their roles and the game doesn't go the same way.”

With the Bulldogs' tenacious pressure came foul trouble. Big Spring racked up 13 team fouls in the first half and another nine in the second.

Offensively, the Bulldogs kept the pedal down. Sallie’s first-half point total climbed to 22 while role players Levi Stewart and Tavon Hodge contributed four points apiece.

“We are such a better basketball team than what we showed tonight and that's encouraging because there's things that we can do and there's things we can fix,” Creek said. “Not only did we get in foul trouble, we had to adjust to some things then.”

Big Spring scaled back on its aggression in the second half but remained in control. Newport (1-1) struggled to find room in the paint and settled for the outside shot. The Buffaloes canned five 3-pointers, including three from Josh Bellis who led the team with 11 points.

Sallie, despite balancing three fouls on the book, went back to work in the post. In that stretch, he coaxed in three post scores, dropped another two points from the foul line and added a pair of treys to the mix. The sophomore’s career output was paired with nine points from Stewart, six from Hodge and five from Jake Knouse.

“This year, it's much different,” Sallie said of the Bulldogs’ identity. “We have guys playing different roles and we’re not as much a offensive-rounded team. And it just comes back to our attitude and little things. Guys are doing the things that maybe don’t stand out in the stat sheet or something like that, but brings energy and it shows something different.”

Creek and Sallie reflected on Saturday’s victory. It wasn’t about reaching a coaching milestone or resetting a career high..

It was about honoring Kuhn.

“They just broke it down to, ‘1-2-3 JT’ in there. So they get it,” Creek said outside the locker room. “A lot of these guys were younger when JT came through, but they understand the story. They get the big picture. These guys were playing with a lot of emotion the last two days, and so it was special for us to get that championship.”

